The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 13 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (free 7-day trial).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 21 MINUTES AGO