With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO