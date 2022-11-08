Read full article on original website
2022 Dodgers in review: James Outman
James Outman had an extremely unique 2022 season with his debut season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outman was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster last November. He started the year in Double-A Tulsa. On June 29, Outman was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. On July 31, Outman made...
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
It’s almost decision time for Clayton Kershaw, Cody Bellinger, and Justin Turner
Three big names represent three big decisions for the Dodgers this offseason. First, they’ll need to decide whether to extend Clayton Kershaw a one-year qualifying offer on Thursday. The Dodgers chose not to do so last year to give Kershaw more time to consider his next move, and they’ll likely make the same decision this year, writes Juan Toribio at MLB.com. If Kershaw chooses to sign with L.A., president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that the team would make it a priority to bring him back.
How Julio Urías stacks up against his National League Cy Young Award competition
Julio Urías will finish in the top three in voting for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award, as announced by the Baseball Writers Association of America on Monday. Let’s see how he compares with his fellow top-three finishers, Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Braves left-hander Max Fried.
Julio Urías & Dave Roberts up for awards
While we wait on some pending Dodgers roster news, Tuesday morning’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast takes a look at award season. Julio Urías and Dave Roberts will finish in the top three in their respective awards from the BBWAA — National League Cy Young for Urías and NL Manager of the Year for Roberts. Those results will be announced next week.
Dodgers eight All-MLB team nominees include Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Julio Urías
Nominees for the All-MLB team were revealed on Thursday, including eight Dodgers up for consideration as among the best at the position in the sport. All-MLB teams are a recent addition to the postseason awards pile for baseball, but have been a staple in the NBA and NFL for years. All-MLB teams started in 2019, and honor both a first and second team at the end of each season.
Dodgers extend qualifying offer to Trea Turner & Tyler Anderson, but not Clayton Kershaw
The Dodgers on Thursday extended a qualifying offer to shortstop Trea Turner and pitcher and Tyler Anderson, and for the second year in a row did not make a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw. The qualifying offer is a one-year, $19.65 million contract for 2023 that the players have five...
Mookie Betts & Trea Turner win Silver Slugger Awards
Mookie Betts and Trea Turner won Silver Slugger Awards on Thursday, the first time the Dodgers had multiple winners in a 13 years. Betts was tabbed as one of the three best-hitting outfielders in the National League, as voted on by league managers and coaches. Turner was tabbed as the top shortstop, the first Silver Slugger Award of his career.
2022 Dodgers in review: Max Muncy
Max Muncy certainly will look back at his 2022 season with a mixed bag of feelings. On one hand, the Dodgers infielder put up a final stat line well short of his talent level and recent track record. But on the flip side, he ended the year with two excellent months following a small adjustment to his swing in late July.
Dodgers decline Justin Turner’s $16-million option for 2023, making him a free agent
The Dodgers on Thursday declined the $16-million club option on Justin Turner, making the third baseman a free agent. Turner will receive a $2-million buyout, part of the two-year, $34-million contract he signed with the Dodgers before the 2021 season. There’s a case to be made Turner is the best...
Clayton Kershaw nearing agreement to return to Dodgers, per reports
Clayton Kershaw’s second foray into free agency looks to be much, much shorter than his first. Mere hours after the Dodgers did not extend a qualifying offer to their franchise icon, we found out the real reason why. Kershaw is reportedly closing in a one-year contract to return to Los Angeles, per multiple reports.
Dodgers decline 2023 options for Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined their club option for 2023 on utility man Hanser Alberto, who is now a free agent. Alberto will receive a $250,000 buyout in lieu of what would have been a $2-million salary for 2023, part of the one-year contract signed in March that paid the infielder $1.6 million in 2022.
Love him or hate him, Roberts is not the issue
Every offseason after what is becoming the inevitable postseason meltdown, certain Dodger fans begin to talk about what needs to change. Often times, that conversation ends in getting rid of Dave Roberts. I’m here to tell you, don’t get caught up in that conversation. Since being hired by...
2022 Dodgers in review: Victor González
It was a lost season for Dodgers left-hander Victor González, who had elbow surgery in April and ran out of time to be able to contribute on the field in 2022. González began the season on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, one of six pitchers to open the year on the sidelines. Half of that group — González, Danny Duffy, Jimmy Nelson — spent the entire season on the IL.
Miguel Vargas’ path to playing time in 2023
Miguel Vargas is a good hitter, and he doesn’t really have anything left to prove in the minors. The next step for the third baseman/left fielder/DH is to establish himself as a big-league hitter, and it’s very interesting to see how the Dodgers will allow him to progress in that path.
Dodgers offseason roster moves 2022-23
Included here is every transaction made by the Dodgers after the end of the 2022 season until the start of spring training in 2023. We will update this throughout the offseason as each roster move happens. For more details on where the Dodgers were at to begin the offseason, here...
The Giants’ Lament
Before delving into any controversial topics involving the front office and Dave Roberts, I figured I should share something that I stumbled across while in essay preparation. This fact made me feel a little better about the sheer horror we witnessed in San Diego. Imagine my mild delight, when I realized this fact was about northern cousins, the rival San Francisco Giants. While this fact is not going to stop folks from joking about The One-Win Team, any silver lining is welcome at this point.
