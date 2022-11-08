Three big names represent three big decisions for the Dodgers this offseason. First, they’ll need to decide whether to extend Clayton Kershaw a one-year qualifying offer on Thursday. The Dodgers chose not to do so last year to give Kershaw more time to consider his next move, and they’ll likely make the same decision this year, writes Juan Toribio at MLB.com. If Kershaw chooses to sign with L.A., president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said that the team would make it a priority to bring him back.

2 DAYS AGO