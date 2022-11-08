Read full article on original website
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
WJLA
'We want to honor them:' Fairfax County elementary students celebrate Veterans Day
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — Students at Fairfax County's Orange Hunt Elementary School are celebrating Veterans Day by learning about why the military is so important. The students were all eyes and ears as they celebrated Veterans Day with multiple learning stations that included a boot camp, and opportunities to learn about different types of jobs in the military.
WJLA
'Crying shame' DC leader says rec center staying closed meant lack of safe haven for kids
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Alexander Padro, an Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) Commissioner and community activist, uses terms like “ridiculous,” and “a crying shame” to describe what’s happened at the Kennedy Recreation Center at 7th and O Street, Northwest. While all the rec centers shut...
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
popville.com
Some Cool Photos of Stephanie’s Grandma on a DC Rooftop in 1945 – Anyone recognize the building?
“PoPville, I’m curious if anyone recognizes this wall. The picture is of my grandmother around 1945 when she lived in DC.”. If you have a photo of a neat find from your house, place of work or neighborhood please send an email to [email protected] thanks. Please let me know where/what neighborhood you found it in too. Thanks.
WJLA
Mayor Bowser launches 'Together DC' in celebration of her re-election
WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.
WTOP
At GW Hospital event for trauma survivors, stories of lives saved
George Washington University Hospital hosted survivors of traumatic injuries at a Thursday event giving patients a chance to reunite with the care providers who saved their lives. The D.C. hospital’s annual Trauma Survivors Day featured inspiring and captivating stories from survivors of serious, life-threatening injuries — including a school shooting,...
Teen Shot In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 4:30 pm, police were summoned to the 5700 Block of Colorado Avenue. When they arrived, they discovered a teenage boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim. The police released photos of possible persons of interest in the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting, please call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Teen Shot In Northwest D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
eastoftheriverdcnews.com
The Old Man of Anacostia: I Hate Guns
I do not like guns. As a child, I did not have toy guns and as an adult I have neither owned a real one nor have a desire to do so. But I do support the rights of people to defend themselves and totally understand why gun ownership is necessary.
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
NBC Washington
Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years
The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
WJLA
Here's how veterans, first responder brides in Prince William Co. can score free dresses
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This Veterans Day, bridal gown giant Camille La Vie has partnered with Brides Across America (BAA) to spread gratitude, joy, and appreciation to military service members and their families, first responders, and COVID-19 healthcare workers in the form of wedding gowns. Camille La...
tmpresale.com
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
WJLA
Anita Bonds reelected to DC Council at-large seat; Silverman concedes to McDuffie
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Anita Bonds is the projected winner for one of the two at-large D.C. Council seats, according to the Associated Press. As for the second seat, incumbent Elissa Silverman says she has conceded the race to Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie. Moments ago, I...
WJLA
DC restaurant workers, advocates rejoice over tipped minimum wage, owners have questions
WASHINGTON (7News) — After D.C. voters opted on Election Day to boost pay for tipped workers, restaurant owners are having reservations. Under current law, the minimum wage for tipped workers is $5.05 per hour, with employers paying the difference if the servers' tips don't get them to the $15.20 minimum wage for non-tipped workers. That payment of the difference by employers is known as the tip credit.
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Ted's Bulletin is Wahington DC Best Breakfast Spot
This cozy cafe features retro bar stools and spacious diner-style booths. The menu includes classic breakfast favorites like grilled cheese and tomato soup. The restaurant is also known for its famous pop tarts, made with flaky pastry topped with insanely delicious frosting. Ted's Bulletin in Wahington, DC, is a popular...
WTOP
Nicole set to bring heavy rain to DC area this week
Nicole is on the verge of becoming a hurricane as it churns toward Florida’s Atlantic coast. It will accelerate across the Sunshine State, chug into the Southeast — and is then expected to reach the D.C. area by Friday night with heavy rain and potentially severe weather. Locally,...
WJLA
LIST | Veterans Day deals, discounts, freebies and events in the DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — Veterans Day is here! Retailers and restaurants are offering limited-time discounts for veterans, active military, and their families. 7News has rounded up the best deals below. All of these Veteran and Military discounts and deals require military I.D. Food & Drink. DC Local:. The Palm: Enjoy...
