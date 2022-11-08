ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finalists for Cy Young, MVP Revealed Among 2022 MLB Awards

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The award winners for MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year will be announced next week.

As MLB’s offseason officially begins, the league will wrap up the 2022 season by announcing the season’s award winners over the next few weeks. On Monday, MLB announced the top three finalists for each of the four major awards in each league: MVP, Cy Young, Manager of the Year and Rookie of the Year.

For the most part, the finalists are not a surprise. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead the way in the AL MVP race, while Sandy Alcántara and Justin Verlander are finalists for the NL and AL Cy Young awards, respectively.

Next Monday, the Rookie of the Year awards will be announced first , followed by Manager of the Year, Cy Young, then MVP through Nov. 17.

Here are the finalists for each award:

AL MVP:

  • Yankees OF Aaron Judge
  • Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani
  • Astros DH Yordan Álvarez

NL MVP:

  • Cardinals 1B Paul Goldschmidt
  • Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado
  • Padres 3B Manny Machado

AL Cy Young:

  • Astros SP Justin Verlander
  • Blue Jays SP Alek Manoah
  • White Sox SP Dylan Cease

NL Cy Young:

  • Marlins SP Sandy Alcántara
  • Braves SP Max Fried
  • Dodgers SP Julio Urías

AL Manager of the Year:

  • Guardians manager Terry Francona
  • Orioles manager Brandon Hyde
  • Mariners manager Scott Servais

NL Manager of the Year:

  • Dodgers manager Dave Roberts
  • Mets manager Buck Showalter
  • Braves manager Brian Snitker

AL Rookie of the Year:

  • Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez
  • Guardians OF Steven Kwan
  • Orioles C Adley Rutschman

AL Rookie of the Year:

  • Braves OF Michael Harris III
  • Braves SP Spencer Strider
  • Cardinals IF Brendan Donovan

The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement

There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Decline Kole Calhoun Contract Option

The veteran outfielder had the worst offensive season of his career in any year when he played at least 100 games. The Texas Rangers announced on Tuesday that they were turning down the 2023 club option on outfielder Kole Calhoun. Calhoun, who will be 35 next season, would have made...
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
