WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.

