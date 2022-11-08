ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

'We want to honor them:' Fairfax County elementary students celebrate Veterans Day

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — Students at Fairfax County's Orange Hunt Elementary School are celebrating Veterans Day by learning about why the military is so important. The students were all eyes and ears as they celebrated Veterans Day with multiple learning stations that included a boot camp, and opportunities to learn about different types of jobs in the military.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Loudoun County transit workers vote to strike ahead of the Silver Line Phase II reopening

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County transit workers, now employed by private contractor Keolis, have overwhelmingly voted to strike ahead of the reopening of the much anticipated Silver Line Phase II. The workers approved the measure to strike with 96% approval after several alleged run-ins with Keolis since the company took over the work contract in April 2021.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths

WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Mayor Bowser launches 'Together DC' in celebration of her re-election

WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.
WASHINGTON STATE
WJLA

DC restaurant workers, advocates rejoice over tipped minimum wage, owners have questions

WASHINGTON (7News) — After D.C. voters opted on Election Day to boost pay for tipped workers, restaurant owners are having reservations. Under current law, the minimum wage for tipped workers is $5.05 per hour, with employers paying the difference if the servers' tips don't get them to the $15.20 minimum wage for non-tipped workers. That payment of the difference by employers is known as the tip credit.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Arlington to close COVID-19 testing kiosks on Nov. 30

ARLINGTON, V.a. (7News) — Arlington County has announced that they will be closing most COVID-testing kiosks on Nov. 30. Widespread availability of at-home tests has decreased the county-wide need for testing kiosks by 80% in the past year, according to county officials. However, the testing kiosk at Arlington Mill...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

LIST | Veterans Day deals, discounts, freebies and events in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — Veterans Day is here! Retailers and restaurants are offering limited-time discounts for veterans, active military, and their families. 7News has rounded up the best deals below. All of these Veteran and Military discounts and deals require military I.D. Food & Drink. DC Local:. The Palm: Enjoy...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy