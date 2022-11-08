Read full article on original website
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Frustrated parents say Alexandria City Public Schools' enrollment is causing overcrowding
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria City Public Schools released new enrollment numbers, which show a slight increase from last year, but there are concerns from parents that some classrooms in some schools are overcrowded. One mother said her child is falling behind due to class size. “We have 28...
'We want to honor them:' Fairfax County elementary students celebrate Veterans Day
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — Students at Fairfax County's Orange Hunt Elementary School are celebrating Veterans Day by learning about why the military is so important. The students were all eyes and ears as they celebrated Veterans Day with multiple learning stations that included a boot camp, and opportunities to learn about different types of jobs in the military.
Loudoun County transit workers vote to strike ahead of the Silver Line Phase II reopening
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County transit workers, now employed by private contractor Keolis, have overwhelmingly voted to strike ahead of the reopening of the much anticipated Silver Line Phase II. The workers approved the measure to strike with 96% approval after several alleged run-ins with Keolis since the company took over the work contract in April 2021.
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
'Crying shame' DC leader says rec center staying closed meant lack of safe haven for kids
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Alexander Padro, an Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) Commissioner and community activist, uses terms like “ridiculous,” and “a crying shame” to describe what’s happened at the Kennedy Recreation Center at 7th and O Street, Northwest. While all the rec centers shut...
1-on-1: Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacts to GOP midterm losses in Virginia and nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Wednesday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with 7News in Richmond following Tuesday’s midterm election results. Youngkin campaigned for Republican Yesli Vega and Hung Cao several times as both candidates worked to unseat two Democratic Northern Virginia Congresswomen: Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton. Both races were expected to be close in the final days of the campaign and Republicans, including Youngkin, had hoped to flip the two districts red on Tuesday.
New state crime-fighting plan will focus on city crime that carries over into the counties
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — State and federal officials announced Thursday new plans to combat crime in Baltimore, including an initiative that focuses on city crime that carries over into Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. "We're launching another wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "First, we're...
What Democrats & Republicans are saying about the results of 3 key Va. congressional races
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In Virginia, Democratic incumbents held onto their seats in two out of three competitive and closely watched congressional races that had been seen as potential bellwethers. Republicans had been hoping to flip the seats from blue to red. In Virginia's 7th District, incumbent...
Mayor Bowser launches 'Together DC' in celebration of her re-election
WASHINGTON (7News) — Following her re-election for a third term as D.C. Mayor, Muriel Bowser has launched her new platform, Together D.C., which allows residents to submit ideas and suggestions for Bowser's next four years as mayor. The platform can be accessed here. She also urges residents to apply to work for the D.C. government and be a part of D.C.'s "comeback." Open positions are listed here.
Md. Gov.-elect Wes Moore meets with outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan, names his transition team
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — It has been a busy day for Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore. In College Park Thursday afternoon, he named his transition team, which will be chaired by Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller and will include Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and former Howard County Executive Ken Ullman.
Northern Virginia congressional district races to watch for in midterm election
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — All eyes will be on Virginia Tuesday as Democrats and Republicans fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. In northern Virginia, Congressional seats are up for grabs and some of the tightest races are for Virginia’s 7th and 10th congressional districts.
DC restaurant workers, advocates rejoice over tipped minimum wage, owners have questions
WASHINGTON (7News) — After D.C. voters opted on Election Day to boost pay for tipped workers, restaurant owners are having reservations. Under current law, the minimum wage for tipped workers is $5.05 per hour, with employers paying the difference if the servers' tips don't get them to the $15.20 minimum wage for non-tipped workers. That payment of the difference by employers is known as the tip credit.
Arlington to close COVID-19 testing kiosks on Nov. 30
ARLINGTON, V.a. (7News) — Arlington County has announced that they will be closing most COVID-testing kiosks on Nov. 30. Widespread availability of at-home tests has decreased the county-wide need for testing kiosks by 80% in the past year, according to county officials. However, the testing kiosk at Arlington Mill...
Anita Bonds reelected to DC Council at-large seat; Silverman concedes to McDuffie
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Anita Bonds is the projected winner for one of the two at-large D.C. Council seats, according to the Associated Press. As for the second seat, incumbent Elissa Silverman says she has conceded the race to Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie. Moments ago, I...
SURPRISE! Maryland teacher gets $27K check for job skills program
SPRINGDALE, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County teacher was surprised Thursday with a $27,000 check to help fund a program for students with cognitive disabilities develop job skills. Charles H. Flowers High School teacher LeAnn Holden-Martin was presented with the check for the Holden-Martin's "Sonny House Job Skills...
Review of pandemic's impact shows more Va. students considered suicide, more teachers quit
WASHINGTON (7News) — How has the pandemic affected students and staff? A new report requested by the Virginia General Assembly takes a closer look at the impact. "On the student side, you had impacts on student behavior and attendance," explained Joe McMahon, Project Manager and Chief Legislative Analyst of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.
Controversial proposal to change pay for tipped workers approved by DC voters -- again
WASHINGTON (AP) — A controversial proposal to change the pay structure for servers and other workers at Washington's bars and restaurants was approved Tuesday, four years after an identical measure was overturned by the D.C. Council. Initiative 82 eliminates the so-called tipped wages system in which restaurant owners pay...
LIST | Veterans Day deals, discounts, freebies and events in the DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — Veterans Day is here! Retailers and restaurants are offering limited-time discounts for veterans, active military, and their families. 7News has rounded up the best deals below. All of these Veteran and Military discounts and deals require military I.D. Food & Drink. DC Local:. The Palm: Enjoy...
Maryland couple sentenced for selling classified information on nuclear submarines
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCHS) — A Maryland couple arrested in West Virginia has been sentenced in a federal case involving a plot to sell classified information about nuclear-powered submarines to American adversaries. The couple's plea agreement was initially rejected and deemed as "strikingly deficient" due to the serious nature of the case.
