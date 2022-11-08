ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Business Licenses – November 2022

Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Liquor Licenses – November 2022

Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Salud Bar & Kitchen, 50 Comstock St., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/beer/wine, restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Jen Smoke & Gift Shop, 2404 W. Kennewick Ave. License type: beer/wine specialty shop; SLS spirits retailer. Swift Stop, 2110...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews in Richland restore power to around 2000 people after windstorm

RICHLAND, Wash. — The windstorm from Friday, November 4 left around 2,000 people without power; some of them only had power restored November 8, according to the city of Richland. City crews were called out around 500 times for streetlight poles, power lines, cables pinned under trees, lines on...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center

KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

County buildings lit green to honor local veterans

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire

PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wind Storm damage cleanup continues in the Tri-Cities

Richland, Wash. - After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap tells me...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Non-profit gifting brand new shoes to local foster kids

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Leaders with a local non-profit are making sure kids have a new pair of shows for the upcoming holidays. Mo's Place is a non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenn, Mo's Place co-founder, started 'Kicks for Kids' a few years...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Pasco School Board count shows close race

Pasco Wash. — UPDATE: Newest ballot count shows Amanda Brown 48 votes ahead with 1,555 and Steven Christensen with 1,507. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Some elections are closer than others this year. One race for the Pasco School District is as close as it gets. On election night, nine year veteran of...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland father arrested for negligence, manslaughter in drowning of one-year-old

RICHLAND, Wash. — When detectives found an alleged pattern of negligence, they arrested the father of a one-year-old child who drowned in a bathtub in late October. According to investigators from the Richland Police Department, officers and medics from the Richland Fire Department rushed to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on October 28, 2022 following reports that a one-year-old child might...
RICHLAND, WA

