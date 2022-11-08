Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Business Licenses – November 2022
Pro-Traxx and Hydroexcavation, 5010 E. Killdeer Court, West Richland. Na Chavez Remodel LLC, 1735 NE Sixth St., Hermiston, Oregon. Retail Construction Srvs Inc., 11343 39th St. North, Lake Elmo, Minnesota. A & T Construction, 1731 N. Seventh Ave., Pasco. CDI Contractors LLC, 1600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Arkansas. Oscar Ubanda...
nbcrightnow.com
Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Liquor Licenses – November 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Salud Bar & Kitchen, 50 Comstock St., Richland. License type: direct shipment receiver-in/out WA; spirits/beer/wine, restaurant lounge+. Application type: new. Jen Smoke & Gift Shop, 2404 W. Kennewick Ave. License type: beer/wine specialty shop; SLS spirits retailer. Swift Stop, 2110...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews in Richland restore power to around 2000 people after windstorm
RICHLAND, Wash. — The windstorm from Friday, November 4 left around 2,000 people without power; some of them only had power restored November 8, according to the city of Richland. City crews were called out around 500 times for streetlight poles, power lines, cables pinned under trees, lines on...
Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
Kennewick loses longtime grocery + A Tri-Cities favorite eatery reopens + A new Dutch Bros
Also, one of the most unique restaurants in Tri-Cities is back after closing early in the pandemic.
KEPR
County buildings lit green to honor local veterans
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire
PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
Tri-Cities candidate trailing on election night is now leading by 3 votes
“I think it’s going to be a pretty close race.”
19,708 days and counting. Family of airman missing in Vietnam asks for Tri-Cities help
The family of Major San D. Francisco, a Kennewick High grad, have not given up hope of bringing his body home.
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
“We need answers,” 24-year-old’s death sends shockwave through Tri-Cities family
PASCO, Wash. — Twenty-four-year-old Breanna Gooldy was the creative soul in her family. “She was the singer of the group, she was the singer, she seemed to know every song, she would make up songs of her own – and she – her voice was beautiful,” Gooldy’s older sister, Angela Shaharra said. Breanna was also the baby of the family;...
nbcrightnow.com
Wind Storm damage cleanup continues in the Tri-Cities
Richland, Wash. - After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap tells me...
KEPR
Non-profit gifting brand new shoes to local foster kids
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Leaders with a local non-profit are making sure kids have a new pair of shows for the upcoming holidays. Mo's Place is a non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenn, Mo's Place co-founder, started 'Kicks for Kids' a few years...
KEPR
Pasco School Board count shows close race
Pasco Wash. — UPDATE: Newest ballot count shows Amanda Brown 48 votes ahead with 1,555 and Steven Christensen with 1,507. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Some elections are closer than others this year. One race for the Pasco School District is as close as it gets. On election night, nine year veteran of...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Woman run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say a woman was run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake. Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
Richland father arrested for negligence, manslaughter in drowning of one-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — When detectives found an alleged pattern of negligence, they arrested the father of a one-year-old child who drowned in a bathtub in late October. According to investigators from the Richland Police Department, officers and medics from the Richland Fire Department rushed to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on October 28, 2022 following reports that a one-year-old child might...
Comments / 0