Lowell, MA

bcinterruption.com

Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern: Weekend Preview

The Eagles are on a three game losing streak, getting swept by Merrimack for the first time since February 1997 (fun fact, I literally hadn’t been born yet). They’re about to take on Northeastern for the second and third times this weekend in an effort to get back in the win column. These games are actually for Hockey East points, though, unlike their previous matchup back in October.
BOSTON, MA
bcinterruption.com

How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Women’s Basketball at Harvard and Men’s Basketball vs Detroit Mercy

Both Boston College basketball teams started their seasons off with wins on Monday, as the women’s team absolutely dominated UMass Lowell and the men earned a last second victory over Cornell. Both teams also saw their freshman standouts shine, with Taina Mair and Prince Aligbe having fantastic first collegiate games. The Eagles will looks to continue that momentum over the next 2 days as they head into their second games of the season.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Nov. 13: Road closures announced for CMC Manchester City Marathon

MANCHESTER, NH – Millennium Running, in coordination with the City of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department, is issuing a media advisory of road closures and delays for the 16th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 13. Nearly 2,000 participants traveling from 48 different states are...
MANCHESTER, NH
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
KITTERY, ME
nshoremag.com

Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore

If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
BEVERLY, MA
thelocalne.ws

Column: Ipswich is not Wenham; Ipswich is not Boxford; Ipswich is Ipswich

Ipswich is not Wenham. Ipswich is not Boxford. Don’t get me wrong. Wenham and Boxford are lovely little towns. And they work hard to keep it that way. But neither exactly embraces commerce. Yes, Wenham has its teahouse and a ski and tennis shop, but residents need to head to South Hamilton or North Beverly to encounter the hurly-burly of business. Boxford is much the same.
IPSWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

No jackpot winner, but Mass. players did cash in on the massive Powerball drawing

Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing. Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park to Open in Everett

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is on the way. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open in Everett, with the post indicating that the Elm Way spot will include a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog park that features a full-service bar along with multiple on- and off-leash areas (both inside and outside). If all goes as planned, Park-9 Dog Bar--whose slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans"--will open in the early part of 2023.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
METHUEN, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year

Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
MassLive.com

2022 Mass. Election Results: 14th Essex state House District (Joseph Finn vs. Adrianne Ramos)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican Joseph Finn is running against Democrat Adrianne Ramos for the 14th Essex District House Representative seat in the 2022 midterm election. The incumbent Democratic state Rep. Christina Minicucci has decided not to run for a third term, according to Newport News.com.
HAVERHILL, MA

