Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern: Weekend Preview
The Eagles are on a three game losing streak, getting swept by Merrimack for the first time since February 1997 (fun fact, I literally hadn’t been born yet). They’re about to take on Northeastern for the second and third times this weekend in an effort to get back in the win column. These games are actually for Hockey East points, though, unlike their previous matchup back in October.
bcinterruption.com
Turnovers and Allowed 3s Cost Boston College Women’s Basketball in Loss to Harvard
The Boston College women’s basketball team hit the road tonight for the first time this season for a quick trip to Harvard. The Eagles struggled to find their footing on the road, and lost this one by a score of 68-59. For the second game on a row, Maria...
bcinterruption.com
How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Women’s Basketball at Harvard and Men’s Basketball vs Detroit Mercy
Both Boston College basketball teams started their seasons off with wins on Monday, as the women’s team absolutely dominated UMass Lowell and the men earned a last second victory over Cornell. Both teams also saw their freshman standouts shine, with Taina Mair and Prince Aligbe having fantastic first collegiate games. The Eagles will looks to continue that momentum over the next 2 days as they head into their second games of the season.
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant History
Derry, New Hampshire, is the fourth most populated town in New Hampshire with a population of around 34,000. Derry is a nice area with a low crime rate that is also pretty quiet, at least until recently, when the local Miss Greater Derry 2023 beauty pageant caused the town to divide social media users over the results of its pageant.
manchesterinklink.com
Nov. 13: Road closures announced for CMC Manchester City Marathon
MANCHESTER, NH – Millennium Running, in coordination with the City of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department, is issuing a media advisory of road closures and delays for the 16th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 13. Nearly 2,000 participants traveling from 48 different states are...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday. Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
nshoremag.com
Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore
If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Ipswich is not Wenham; Ipswich is not Boxford; Ipswich is Ipswich
Ipswich is not Wenham. Ipswich is not Boxford. Don’t get me wrong. Wenham and Boxford are lovely little towns. And they work hard to keep it that way. But neither exactly embraces commerce. Yes, Wenham has its teahouse and a ski and tennis shop, but residents need to head to South Hamilton or North Beverly to encounter the hurly-burly of business. Boxford is much the same.
No jackpot winner, but Mass. players did cash in on the massive Powerball drawing
Massachusetts residents didn’t win the billion-dollar jackpot, but somebody in Quincy won $1 million and 9 lucky tickets won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerballs drawing. Lottery officials confirmed Monday that one Powerball ticket sold in California won the record $2.04 billion jackpot. The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing, which ran Tuesday, were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the red Powerball was 10, according to lottery officials. The Power Play was 2x.
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
nbcboston.com
Full-Service Bar and Indoor Dog Park to Open in Everett
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new drinking spot that will cater to dog lovers is on the way. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Park-9 Dog Bar is planning to open in Everett, with the post indicating that the Elm Way spot will include a 5,000-square-foot indoor dog park that features a full-service bar along with multiple on- and off-leash areas (both inside and outside). If all goes as planned, Park-9 Dog Bar--whose slogan is "Where dogs bring their humans"--will open in the early part of 2023.
NECN
Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
businessnhmagazine.com
Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year
Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
2022 Mass. Election Results: 14th Essex state House District (Joseph Finn vs. Adrianne Ramos)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican Joseph Finn is running against Democrat Adrianne Ramos for the 14th Essex District House Representative seat in the 2022 midterm election. The incumbent Democratic state Rep. Christina Minicucci has decided not to run for a third term, according to Newport News.com.
Andrea Campbell becomes 1st Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell has become the first Black woman in Massachusetts history to be elected attorney general. The former Boston city councilor, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, defeated Republican candidate and trial attorney Jay McMahon. Campbell becomes the third woman to hold the seat in Massachusetts.
Comments / 0