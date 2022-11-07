ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KOOL 96.5

Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States

Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car

There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience

Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in

Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Two Boise school fields vandalized

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?

Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now

One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho

The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Only a Genius Could Get All 20 of These Idaho Jeopardy Clues Correct

When we were younger, we used to love grabbing a deck of the "Brain Quest" trivia cards and quizzing our siblings in the backseat during a road trip. Unfortunately, Workman Publishing, the company responsible for the educational boredom busters, never made a deck for adults. The grade-level focused decks cut off at Grade 7 and the two family-focused decks are appropriate for kids as young as seven, so they're not super challenging for adults.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs

Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
BLISS, ID
