Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Idaho Family Celebrates Blowing Frosty To Kingdom Come
Gunplay and the holidays just go hand in hand in Idaho. One of our longtime traditions in Twin Falls has been to bring our guns out to the South Hills while Christmas tree hunting and do some target practice and feast on fried chicken from Albertsons. Idaho has been getting...
Idaho has More of This Resource Than all Other Lower 48 States
Idaho has rivers. A lot of them. According to Only In Your State, Idaho has more river miles than any other state in the lower 48. These are great for fishing, boating, and all sorts of tourist activities. It’s also great for the economy. Early Idaho survived by loading agricultural products, precious metals, and timber onto barges. These were shipped downriver and made their way to coastal cities where there was great demand as the country was growing.
I Would Drive From Idaho to Pick up This Car
There is a museum in Deer Lodge, Montana that is one of the best I’ve ever visited. It’s located in a part of the old state prison complex. There are nearly 200 classic and antique cars in the building. If you’re a motorhead, it’s worth the drive to see the place. From several points in Idaho, it’s only a few hours away. There are reasonably priced hotels in town (Deer Lodge is the hometown of NBA great Phil Jackson). There are multiple museums. The auto showcase is the biggest of the group.
When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights in Idaho?
Idahoans Answer: "When is it Appropriate to Turn on Your Christmas Lights?" Are you a bad neighbor if your Christmas lights are already on and it’s not even Thanksgiving yet? Or, what if it’s Christmas Eve and your lights still aren’t even up yet?. I guess either...
Twilight Tubing In Idaho Is A Fun New Experience
Night tubing is a new concept for me but sounds really fun! As a little kid growing up in Southern California snow wasn't something I experienced much until I got older and by that time tubing wasn't on my radar. I wanted to snowboard because it was the "cool" thing to do.
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Towns for Veterans to be Living in
Today is Veteran's Day, and it is important to thank one if you cross paths, as you should anytime you meet one. Without these brave men and women, we would not have the freedoms we do in this country. These brave individuals put their lives on the line for this country and have earned the respect of all who call America home. After their service, not all veterans are taken care of, and many struggle to enjoy life after their time in the military is over. This can depend on where they live, their length of service, their title in the military, and many other things, but when it comes to their time after duty, where is the best place for these men and women to enjoy their lives?
Post Register
Two Boise school fields vandalized
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police report two new cases of vandalism at Boise area schools. A vehicle can be seen by security cameras driving onto the lawn and spinning out multiple times at both North Junior High around 3:40 a.m. and then again at Hillside Junior High around 5:30 a.m.
Are Natural Disasters the Fate for Idahoans, or are we all Safe?
Every state seems to have its fair share of good and bad when it comes to weather. Despite the beautiful weather year round in Florida they still have hurricanes, and despite the perfect conditions in California, they can have massive earthquakes. No place is immune from natural disasters in this country, but which places are the most dangerous, and which can sleep better knowing they are safer than other states? How does Idaho compare when it comes to the threat of natural disasters?
WATCH: ‘Turkey Whisperer’ Shows Idahoans How To Coax Them
Thanksgiving is now less than two weeks away. Football, family time, and sitting down to a perfectly cooked turkey with all the familiar sides are what we look forward to the most on November 24. I've been cooking Thanksgiving meals for my family and friends for well over 20 years....
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
How to Make it Through the Long Winter Stuck Inside in Idaho
The warm days of summer and the pleasant days of fall are a memory of the past now, as the weather has shifted and the cold has made its way to southern Idaho. As the wind picks up, the temperatures drop, and the inevitable snow and rain come, many of us will turn to staying indoors instead of enjoying the great outdoors for the coming months. This can seem depressing a little, but there is much to do indoors this fall and winter, and Idahoans have decided to share how they enjoy spending time inside.
It’s Almost Time For One Of Idaho’s Best Christmas Light Displays
It has become one of the Treasure Valley's favorite Christmas events. One that the entire state looks forward to every year. Caldwell's Winter Wonderland returns for 2022, beginning with its annual Opening Weekend Event happening November 18th through the 20th from 6-9pm. Over one million lights fill Indian Creek Plaza...
5 Winter Laws, Rules and Etiquette That Everyone in Boise Needs to Know
If you’re lucky enough to have a vehicle with autostart, heated seats and/or a heated steering wheel, you’re probably giving those winter features a good workout as temperatures continue to plummet even further. It’s like we blinked and went straight from summer to winter and it’s ok to...
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Only a Genius Could Get All 20 of These Idaho Jeopardy Clues Correct
When we were younger, we used to love grabbing a deck of the "Brain Quest" trivia cards and quizzing our siblings in the backseat during a road trip. Unfortunately, Workman Publishing, the company responsible for the educational boredom busters, never made a deck for adults. The grade-level focused decks cut off at Grade 7 and the two family-focused decks are appropriate for kids as young as seven, so they're not super challenging for adults.
First influenza death of season reported in Idaho
A Nez Perce County man older than 65 years of age is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the 2022-2023 season. The post First influenza death of season reported in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
The Idaho Town Going the Way of the Dinosaurs
Bliss is a regular stop when I’m traveling the Interstate. I like to stop and eat at the Oxbow Cafe. Great food and great people. The new travel center is also a neat addition to the community. A friend told me her dad sculpted the dinosaur outside the café, basing it on a toy her brother had when he was a little boy.
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0