Beaumont, TX

kogt.com

Man Arrested For Burglary

Wednesday night at approximately 10pm Orange Police were alerted to an alarm going off at the K&C Pawn Shop on 16th Street. Officers arrived and found the glass broken out of the front door. They located a man across the street from the shop and during questioning he revealed that...
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BPD: Man admits he intentionally struck Christopher Matthews with truck

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver admits accelerating toward a man and intentionally striking him in the parking lot of a west Beaumont apartment complex, a collision that killed Christopher Matthews, according to a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of the suspect on a murder charge, provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News by Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Investigators looking into cause of fire at vacant home in Vidor

VIDOR — A fire at a vacant home is the focus of an investigation in Vidor. The fire broke out Thursday night at the vacant home on Tram Road near the Vidor Walmart. A neighbor called in the fire and multiple agencies responded. Our digital producer, Natashia Braneff, was...
VIDOR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Suspect arrested for murder of Cleveland man

A 23-year-old Cleveland man, Christopher Wayne Christy, is facing a Capital Murder charge stemming from the murder of a man whose body was found Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland. Christy was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on FM 945 at Creekwood Drive in San Jacinto County that was conducted by Texas Rangers and Liberty County sheriff’s investigators.
CLEVELAND, TX
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Man gets out of pickup truck before it erupts in flames

JASPER COUNTY — A man was able to get out of his pickup truck after it caught fire but before it burst into flames, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. He reports Jasper firefighters responded to a call on County Road 239, just off of Highway 96 at Horton Hill, shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. They found a pickup truck engulfed in flames.
JASPER COUNTY, TX

