golfmagic.com
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
What it means for Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods to headline 'The Match' this year
It's safe to say that "The Match" has become one of the more fun golf events to grace the TV schedule during a holiday season typically inundated with football and basketball. And the event is getting an extra boost this December as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to face off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Drivers used by golfers ranked in the top 10 in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee on the PGA Tour in 2022
The PGA Tour’s final wrap-around season recently concluded and the fall schedule has just two more full-field events remaining before the Tour takes a break for the holidays. Last season, the PGA Tour’s driving distance average was 299.8 yards per measured tee shot, a season-ending record and up 3.6...
Golf-Jessica Korda to miss rest of LPGA season with back injury
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda said on Tuesday that she will miss the rest of the LPGA season with a back injury but expects to return "healthier and stronger" next year.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"
Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy
Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Changes to rules of golf | The Match finalized | Houston Open photos
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as the PGA Tour heads to Houston. Via the USGA…“The USGA and The R&A have unveiled a regular update to the Rules of Golf as they continue to make the Rules easier to understand and apply. The new Rules will go into effect on January 1, 2023.”
Rory a runner-up in PIP again to push season total to $40M
A few days before Rory McIlroy returned to No. 1 in the world, he was asked if he could accept being No. 2 for the foreseeable future. The topic, of course, was the Player Impact Program, and McIlroy smiled. “Hey, I gave him a pretty good run,” McIlroy said.
Golf.com
Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship
Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015. It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019. Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.
