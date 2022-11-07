ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"

It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour prospect delivers his verdict on LIV Golf League: "It's GREAT!"

Sahith Theegala says it's "unfortunate" the top players aren't playing together anymore after the emergence of LIV Golf but the American believes the controversial series has truly benefitted PGA Tour players. Theegala is teeing it up at the Cadence Bank Houston Open this week at Memorial Park Golf Course after...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods wins Player Impact Program again, according to Rory McIlroy

Eight weeks remain in 2022, which theoretically means the race for the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program is still open. But according to forecasters—specifically, Rory McIlroy—the race has already been called. Speaking to Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, McIlroy relayed that Woods has repeated as PIP...
Golf.com

Bernhard Langer’s record-breaking equipment from the TimberTech Championship

Bernhard Langer is not your average 65-year-old golfer. The two-time Masters winner continues to break records out on the PGA Tour Champions, and his most recent win at the TimberTech Championship has him just one back from the all-time Champions tour wins record of 45, held by Hale Irwin. Just...
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015. It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019. Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy