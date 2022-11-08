ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67

WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTPjw_0j2Laxyb00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67.

Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.

In 1970, Ellis’ father, Jim Ellis, opened his first automotive dealership that ultimately grew to a group of 20 dealerships.

In 1983, Jimmy Ellis became the general manager of a Porsche-Audi dealership in Tucker before becoming the chief operating officer of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in the early 1990s. He took over as CEO and President in 2015.

The Jim Ellis Automotive Group consists of 20 dealerships made up of 17 car brands and a collision center.

Both Jim Ellis, and his wife Billie, are still living.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home in Peachtree Corners. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at Johns Creek Baptist Church.

The family is asking for donations to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

All Jim Ellis Automotive Group dealerships will be closed on Wednesday for the funeral. They will reopen on Thursday.

WSB Radio

