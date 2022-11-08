ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

actionnews5.com

ELECTION DAY: Polls open for Tennessee midterm election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Election Day for the midterms is finally here and the polls are open!. Several representatives at the state and federal level will be elected for the state of Tennessee Tuesday night, but there are also some municipal races on the ballot here in Shelby County. Voters...
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

5 appointed to Tunica County School District advisory board

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) -The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen five Tunica County School System (TCSD) residents to serve on an advisory board when the district returns to local control. The members will serve in an advisory role to the SBE-appointed TCDS superintendent, Dr. Maggie Pulley, for...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
desotocountynews.com

Hernando votes down park improvement local levy

Photo: Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson details the Pennies for the Parks, later called Coins for Kids, benefits during the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce “Grits and Government” breakfast back in July. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com (file)) To some, the big surprise of the night in DeSoto County elections Tuesday...
HERNANDO, MS
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
TENNESSEE STATE
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto voters head to the polls Tuesday

Voters in DeSoto County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a pair of school board races and a Congressional seat. Meanwhile in Hernando, voters will be asked to decide whether they are in favor of a one cent tax on prepared foods to support park improvements. In the...
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Election Results 2022

Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Tennessee Lookout

Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman

The Town of Mason has ousted its incumbent mayor, electing a longtime local businessman now tasked with paring down the community’s outsized debt while navigating the potentially transformative opportunities ahead with the arrival of a new multi-billion dollar Ford plant next door. With a turnout of just 199 voters, Eddie Naeman earned 91 votes (45.7%) […] The post Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
actionnews5.com

LGBTQ group speaks out against new TN bill proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Free flu shots available at 7 clinics across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials want to keep you protected this flu season. Flu shots from the Shelby County Health Department will begin being administered Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven clinics across Shelby County will be offering free flu vaccines. SCHD Immunization Clinic |...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
panolian.com

South Panola High School Beauty Revue

Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
BATESVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

North Memphis neighborhood files lawsuit against blighted properties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis neighborhood is taking a stand against blight, filing 25 lawsuits against vacant and abandoned properties. Quincy Morris said she remembers when Jackson Avenue, which runs through Klondike and Smokey City, was a bustling hub. She says there were pharmacies, grocers- anything and everything...
MEMPHIS, TN

