Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
ELECTION DAY: Polls open for Tennessee midterm election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Election Day for the midterms is finally here and the polls are open!. Several representatives at the state and federal level will be elected for the state of Tennessee Tuesday night, but there are also some municipal races on the ballot here in Shelby County. Voters...
actionnews5.com
5 appointed to Tunica County School District advisory board
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) -The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen five Tunica County School System (TCSD) residents to serve on an advisory board when the district returns to local control. The members will serve in an advisory role to the SBE-appointed TCDS superintendent, Dr. Maggie Pulley, for...
Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
actionnews5.com
Commissioner to present resolution requesting state funding for Shelby County jail enhancements
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby county leaders are expected to discuss ways to enhance the Shelby County Jail. Lots of things on the agenda Wednesday, but one item that stands out is a resolution to upgrade the entrance area at the jail. Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon is expected to...
desotocountynews.com
Hernando votes down park improvement local levy
Photo: Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson details the Pennies for the Parks, later called Coins for Kids, benefits during the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce “Grits and Government” breakfast back in July. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com (file)) To some, the big surprise of the night in DeSoto County elections Tuesday...
Memphis mayoral candidates don't have to live in the city, unless they win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A candidate doesn’t have to live in Memphis to run for mayor, but they do have to live in the city to serve as mayor. That’s according to an opinion by Allan Wade, the private attorney who also works for the city council and Shelby County Election Commission.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
DeSoto Times Today
DeSoto voters head to the polls Tuesday
Voters in DeSoto County will head to the polls Tuesday to decide a pair of school board races and a Congressional seat. Meanwhile in Hernando, voters will be asked to decide whether they are in favor of a one cent tax on prepared foods to support park improvements. In the...
desotocountynews.com
Election Results 2022
Here are the contested races in DeSoto County we will be following tonight here on this page. There were other races on the ballot but they were all with candidates without opposition. Return and refresh this page frequently as these numbers will be updated as new vote totals are provided...
Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman
The Town of Mason has ousted its incumbent mayor, electing a longtime local businessman now tasked with paring down the community’s outsized debt while navigating the potentially transformative opportunities ahead with the arrival of a new multi-billion dollar Ford plant next door. With a turnout of just 199 voters, Eddie Naeman earned 91 votes (45.7%) […] The post Town of Mason ousts incumbent mayor, elects longtime businessman Eddie Naeman appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
actionnews5.com
LGBTQ group speaks out against new TN bill proposal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - OUTMemphis, an LGBTQ group, is criticizing Senate Bill 3 introduced this week by Tennessee Republican lawmakers as an attack on gender identity and protection. “To make drag performances inaccessible and less accessible is to remove some of the first places that queer and transgender people go...
Shelby County D.A. supports recreational marijuana amendment in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Monday, on the eve of Election Day, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy and another district attorney in West Tennessee - Frederick Agee - went on record about marijuana. They said no matter if Arkansas voters say 'yes' or 'no' to recreational marijuana in a amendment...
New documents show more costs of Joris Ray ordeal to MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools have moved on from former Superintendent Joris Ray. New documents obtained by WREG paint a clearer picture of the cost of the ordeal. When the wife of the now-former superintendent filed divorce documents, they revealed possible violations of policy. The school board responded by passing a resolution to […]
actionnews5.com
Free flu shots available at 7 clinics across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials want to keep you protected this flu season. Flu shots from the Shelby County Health Department will begin being administered Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seven clinics across Shelby County will be offering free flu vaccines. SCHD Immunization Clinic |...
Did you get a text from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system? It’s not a scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mass text sent to some City of Memphis residents raised questions early Wednesday evening. The text was received by several people in the ABC24 newsroom. It said, “This is a test from the City of Memphis Mass Communication system that will contact you during… Reply with Yes to confirm receipt or…” and provided a link.
Memphis caregiver indicted for falsifying TennCare timesheets, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis caregiver has been indicted after being accused of submitting overlapping timesheets for services to TennCare recipients. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), agent began investigating allegations against Chanta T. Cox in January at the request of the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program Integrity Unit.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody. Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of...
actionnews5.com
Southwest Tenn. Community College to host job fair with over 100 positions available
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southwest Tennessee Community College is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, with 149 open positions for Memphians in search of a job. The job fair will take place on Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the Union Avenue Campus Parish Building at 737 Union Avenue in Memphis.
panolian.com
South Panola High School Beauty Revue
Pictured are the young women chosen Top 5 in the South Panola High School Beauty Revue held Saturday, Nov. 6. They are (from left) Harlee Kate Clumpler (4th alternate), Emma Ray Estridge (2nd alternate), Mattilyn Herron (Winner), Tyra Walton (1st alternate), and Jozsi Caine (3rd alternate). (Malcolm Morehead)
actionnews5.com
North Memphis neighborhood files lawsuit against blighted properties
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A North Memphis neighborhood is taking a stand against blight, filing 25 lawsuits against vacant and abandoned properties. Quincy Morris said she remembers when Jackson Avenue, which runs through Klondike and Smokey City, was a bustling hub. She says there were pharmacies, grocers- anything and everything...
Comments / 4