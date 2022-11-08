Read full article on original website
Riot Games to take over League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in Southeast Asia from next year
After giving Garena the rights to publish League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics for so long, it seems Riot Games is gearing up to take the helm and publish the games themselves starting January 2023. Riot released a blog post on their website talking about the transition from Garena to...
Halo Infinite’s new competitive map set removes 2 notorious pain points from the rotation
Halo Infinite’s Winter Update launched today, and with it came some big changes to the map and mode combinations available in the title’s Ranked playlist. As confirmed by HCS coordinator Richie Heinz, these changes to Ranked will also apply to the Halo Championship Series, giving us our first glimpse into the tournament map rotation for next year.
Mastery, mindset, LAN skill: FNCS Invitational casters run ruler over keys to victory at 2022 event
The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is the official name for the competitive side of the game, hosting yearly competitions to put each region’s best players against one another. Now, after three years of remote matches, Epic Games is preparing to host the first in-person event since the pandemic. The...
Increase speed or raise ring capacity? Here’s which one to choose in Sonic Frontiers
Unlike many previous titles in the long-running Sega franchise, Sonic Frontiers allows players to upgrade some of Sonic’s base stats. Upgradable attributes include strength, defense, speed, and ring capacity, while specific speed-based abilities are unlocked through a different skill tree. While strength and defense are upgraded through finding Seeds...
Potential rising: Riot replaces LCS Academy and Proving Grounds with new NA Challengers League for 2023
For many years, the North American League of Legends scene has stuck with the same path for aspiring pro players to take from getting discovered in solo queue and trying out for amateur teams, all the way to finally making their debut for a major esports organization—which has, historically, been a rare occasion until recent years.
Can you replay boss fights in Sonic Frontiers?
Sonic has returned once again with the newest installment in the franchise, Sonic Frontiers. The lightning-fast hedgehog has countless foes to battle, and the speed to do it. In this installment of the Sonic franchise, players explore Starfall Islands, speeding through tracks, and collecting Chaos Emeralds. In Frontiers, Sonic slips into a wormhole and lands in a new reality where experiences whole new areas to traverse and a boat-load lot of rings to grab.
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
IEM Rio Major 2022 quarterfinal matchups set
The playoff stage of the IEM Rio Major is on the horizon and the teams battling it out for the $500,000 prize have solidified their spot in the final matches of the tournament. Several heavy hitters have been eliminated, but the strongest in Rio have made their mark. There’s no...
Warzone 2 will have loadout drops after all, but they’re earned in 3 unique ways
Take a deep breath, loadout warriors: Loadout drops are going to be in Warzone 2 after all, Activision announced today. Warzone 2 is set to launch next week and the company revealed a slew of new information about the game and all of the content coming to season 01, including the reneging on a change that was made from the original game when it was played at CoD Next in September.
Current 10 best Apex Legends players (2022)
As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Legends Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.
What are Battle Token tier skips in MW2 and Warzone 2 and how are they earned?
Warzone 2 is close at hand, and players have been gearing up. Fans of Call of Duty have been practicing on Modern Warfare 2, and they’re ready to shield up and take first place. With a new title, comes new features. The newest installment in the CoD franchise, Modern...
These are the best counters to Zarya in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has finally released, and the players are starting to get a grasp of the sequel’s meta. Some heroes are causing significant trouble in the game, and Zarya is one of them. Zarya is a tank hero who received a few adjustments with the release of Overwatch 2....
Neon reportedly set to join Team Vitality for 2023 LEC season
With the 2022 League of Legends World Championship coming to an end, LEC teams are getting prepared for the upcoming 2023 season. Some players have already reached verbal agreements with determined teams, according to reports, and another one has been added to the growing list. Former Misfits ADC Matúš “Neon”...
YamatoCannon reportedly out at Fnatic after 2 seasons with LEC team
Fnatic’s head League of Legends coach Jakob “YamatoCannon” Mebdi is reportedly moving on from the organization after two seasons. Fnatic is set to promote and sign replacement coaches at both the LEC and ERL levels for the 2023 season, leaving YamatoCannon on the market, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends
Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
IiTzThieves: 100 Thieves adds multi-game FPS superstar to its roster of content creators
It seemed like it was only a matter of time before iiTzTimmy found a home with an org. And today, it was made official. The multi-game streamer has joined 100 Thieves, Timmy announced. Timmy had previously teased a big announcement of some kind on his account, with a video of...
Nemesis breaks down his top 3 teams for LEC 2023
The offseason in League of Legends still hasn’t officially started, but it’s already drama-ridden chaos. Despite all of this, we have heard rumors of what LEC rosters look like. During his recent stream, Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek broke down his top three LEC teams based on their current state.
Crownie locks LEC return with starting spot for Team BDS in 2023 after promotion
The League of Legends 2022 World Championship just finished a few days ago, yet the LEC teams all seem ready for the upcoming season. Despite the free agency period still being two weeks away, most organizations have already reached several verbal agreements with the players. Team BDS has been making...
Final day of IEM Rio Legends Stage cut off by power outage at venue
The last day of the Legends Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, and the last day at the Riocentro venue, has been stopped in its tracks by a massive power outage that occurred during the opening match of the day between MOUZ and ENCE. The power has gone out...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?
All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
