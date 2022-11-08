Take a deep breath, loadout warriors: Loadout drops are going to be in Warzone 2 after all, Activision announced today. Warzone 2 is set to launch next week and the company revealed a slew of new information about the game and all of the content coming to season 01, including the reneging on a change that was made from the original game when it was played at CoD Next in September.

