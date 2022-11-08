ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price Rankings for NFL Tickets, Parking, Hot Dogs, Beer

By Dan Weil
You might expect the cost of attending an NFL football game to be cheapest in cities with the weakest teams, as the teams would need to keep prices down to attract fans.

You also might think that teams in smaller cities would charge less, just because prices overall are lower in these cities.

To some extent those statements ring true, but not completely. And some of the price differentials among the 32 teams are too small to carry any significance.

Cardinals No. 1

In any case, the Arizona Cardinals have the cheapest combined price for an average ticket, 16-ounce beer, hot dog and parking, according to Sidelines, a sports gambling information service. The total: $117.46.

The Cardinals are struggling at 3-6 so far this year. And they play near Phoenix, which ranks 33rd among North American cities for cost of living, according to Numbeo, a data service.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the second-lowest ticket/beer/hot dog/parking price: $118.82. Like the Cardinals, the Jaguars are only 3-6 and are No. 48 on the cost of living list.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the third lowest price: $134.03. Their record is better than the two teams with the cheaper prices: 5-4. Cincinnati is 83rd on the cost of living list.

The Miami Dolphins have the fourth lowest price: $135.26. They are highly competitive at 6-3. Miami is actually pretty expensive as a city: 16th on the cost of living list.

There's a wide range of prices for experiencing the NFL inperson. Sidelines.io

The Las Vegas Raiders have the highest price: $273.47. They aren’t doing so hot on the field, with a 2-6 record. Las Vegas is No. 40 on the cost of living list.

The San Francisco 49ers have the second highest price: $241.71. They have a middling 4-4 record. San Francisco is No. 5 on the cost of living list.

The New England Patriots have the third highest price: $224.35. They have a 5-4 record. Boston is No. 9 on the cost of living list.

The Dallas Cowboys have the fourth highest price: $210. Their record is a sterling 6-2. Dallas is No. 28 on the cost of living list.

Ticket Prices

The Street.com recently asked Phil de Picciotto, president of renowned sports agency Octagon, if he thinks sports ticket prices will keep rising.

“Yes, but not to the extent that other [team] revenue rises,” he said. “Team owners need to present an attractive on-site experience, given how cheap and convenient it is to watch at home.

“A major part of the experience is sharing the occasion with others, which means arenas full of passionate fans. The atmosphere changes when the audience is too small and corporate. You can’t price out your most loyal fans.

“I think teams will be careful with ticket prices. There will be some subsidies and giveaways. For wealthy fans, there are likely to be more premium experiences.”

sandy
2d ago

How do most of those people afford to spend an average of $200 per person on a football game?? It’s much easier and more comfortable to watch them from home!

Mary Creekmore
2d ago

I prefer to watch from the comfort of my living room and drink a $3 bottle of wine

Joyce sevensixtythree
1d ago

My husband and I went to a pre-season game. Tickets were $100 each (3rd row seats) $30 parking at a mile from the stadium. $68 for a dried out hamburger, hot dog and 2 soft drinks. No lids or straws for drinks. We will never attend another game.An elderly couple sitting beside us said they couldn't afford regular season tickets and wouldn't be attending any more games either. The gentleman said paying these players hundreds of millions of dollars is why prices are so high, have to pay them somehow. It's sad that today's families can't afford to take their children to games.I've been to several pro-baseball games and always have a good time and much much cheaper!!

