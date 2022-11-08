Read full article on original website
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
q13fox.com
15 stolen vehicles recovered, 5 arrested in Fife area
On Tuesday, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force led a multi-agency theft patrol in the Fife area. In total, 15 stolen cars were recovered, and 5 people were arrested.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police investigating fatal train vs pedestrian accident on BNSF tracks
Kent Police is investigating a fatal train vs pedestrian accident on the BNSF tracks in downtown Kent on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2022. Police say that eastbound and westbound on Gowe, Willis and Titus streets are all blocked at the train tracks until future notice.
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
KIMA TV
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash
CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo. The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car. Both Sanders and...
q13fox.com
Ghost bike stolen from memorial for Michael Weilert
Thirteen-year-old cyclist Michael Weilert was struck and killed while crossing State Route 7 in Parkland. A ghost bike at his memorial was stolen.
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
q13fox.com
Darcus Allen: Judge declares mistrial for getaway driver after 2009 murder of four Lakewood cops
A judge declared a mistrial for the second time against Darcus Allen, the getaway driver for the man who killed four Lakewood Police officers in a coffee shop in 2009. Allen's attorney asked for the case to be dismissed on Thursday as jury deliberations continued. The state then asked the judge to declare a mistrial or have the jury continue deliberating.
q13fox.com
1 dead, 1 arrested in suspected DUI crash near Port Orchard
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a fatal crash on Highway 16. State troopers were called to a rollover crash on eastbound Hwy 16, between SW Sedgwick Rd and SE Mullenix Rd, around 9 a.m. Monday. Traffic was restricted to one lane in both directions while they investigated.
KING-5
27 years after beloved Tacoma store owner was murdered, investigators still hope for justice
Two men entered Min Grocery in 1995 and shot 56-year-old owner Joung Nam Kim. The case is still open.
q13fox.com
2 suspects arrested after shooting at North Seattle high school
Seattle Police say two suspects - both armed - were arrested on a city bus a couple blocks away from Ingraham High School. Authorities say there was a shooting that left one person injured inside the school early Tuesday morning.
wa.gov
Detectives Seeking Information On A Drive By Shooting On I-5
King County: On November 5, 2022 around 10:00 am Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual that advised they were shot at by the driver of another vehicle. The victim advised they were traveling NB I-5 approaching I-90 in the collector distributor when the driver...
q13fox.com
Multiple crashes, semi truck fire blocks SR 18 near Tiger Mountain
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Multiple crashes and a semi-truck fire led to both directions of Highway 18 to closed between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road on Wednesday morning. The first crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a pickup truck driver traveling westbound crossed...
q13fox.com
Spike in thefts of car, catalytic converters forcing dealerships to conceal carry
PARKLAND, Wash. - The amount of cars and catalytic converters stolen are being reported in staggering numbers along Pacific Highway. Some dealerships in the area say it's up to them to protect themselves and their establishments. They say while you wouldn’t know it about 90% of employees are now armed....
KOMO News
Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges
KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
