Port Orchard, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIMA TV

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, 1 arrested in suspected DUI crash near Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A person has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a fatal crash on Highway 16. State troopers were called to a rollover crash on eastbound Hwy 16, between SW Sedgwick Rd and SE Mullenix Rd, around 9 a.m. Monday. Traffic was restricted to one lane in both directions while they investigated.
PORT ORCHARD, WA
wa.gov

Detectives Seeking Information On A Drive By Shooting On I-5

King County: On November 5, 2022 around 10:00 am Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call from an individual that advised they were shot at by the driver of another vehicle. The victim advised they were traveling NB I-5 approaching I-90 in the collector distributor when the driver...
q13fox.com

Multiple crashes, semi truck fire blocks SR 18 near Tiger Mountain

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Multiple crashes and a semi-truck fire led to both directions of Highway 18 to closed between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road on Wednesday morning. The first crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a pickup truck driver traveling westbound crossed...
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges

KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
KING COUNTY, WA

