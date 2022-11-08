Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 1 Scrambling for Answers
We show you how to complete Chapter 1: Scrambling for Answers in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 30:08 - Cutscene: The local military struggles with the new visitors. 31:40 - Verse 7. 35:50 - Verse 6. 43:25 - Verse 8. 47:13 - Verse 9. 49:49 - Cutscene:...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Unlocking the Mask (1/2)
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we continue Chapter 14 Unlocking the Mask on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
How Long is God of War Ragnarok?
God of War Ragnarok has a lengthy story and a ton of beautiful and violent realms to explore, but just quite how long is it? Here we’ll let you know exactly how many hours it took different members of the IGN team to finish the game, and what they prioritised doing with that time.
IGN
Among Us VR - Review
Among Us VR understands what made Innersloth’s murder mystery game so special when it came out in 2018 and brought us near-endless shenanigans by placing 10 people inside a spaceship while two Impostors try to murder everyone. This ground-up VR remake is a refreshing take on the premise that recaptures that suspense while introducing exciting new dynamics. Though its missing features may prove disappointing, what’s here is a great time. Right now, it’s one of this year’s best VR games.
IGN
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Official Release Date Trailer
Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023. Check out the latest trailer to see the characters, gameplay, and more, and get ready to join Lloyd and friends on their adventure in this RPG remaster.
IGN
Batman Writer Scott Snyder Launches 'By a Thread' at Comixology
Dark Nights: Death Metal writer Scott Snyder has been keeping very busy since wrapping up his massive Justice League epic and moving on from DC. Snyder's latest new creator-owned series is a post-apocalyptic adventure called By a Thread. And the biggest twist with this new series is that it's co-created by Snyder's eldest son, Jack.
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN
Quietus and How to Find the Quietus Dungeon
Quietus in Harvestella is both an in-between season and a special dungeon, both of which you get an initial taste of at the end of your first season. Quietus the season lasts only for a short time and bridges the normal seasons. The dungeon is vast, however, so while you can get some handy loot from it, don't expect to clear the whole thing in one run.
IGN
Epic Games Store Unveil Two New Free Games to Claim This Week; Evil Dead and Dark Deity Coming Next
The Epic Games Store will have an exciting lineup of four games, which will be available to claim for free the next two weeks. This week, players will see two titles in Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun be available for free until November 17.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – Release Date, Gameplay Changes, Battle Pass, and Everything We Know
Coming off the franchise's most-profitable launch of all time with Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty is keeping its foot on the gas with Warzone 2.0, the next iteration of Activision's hit battle royale. Warzone 2.0 is due out next week. Ahead of its launch, we've compiled key information to...
IGN
Wonder Woman 2 Teased by DC's Geoff Johns
DC Entertainment president and CCO Geoff Johns posted a tease for Wonder Woman 2 that hints at the film's setting. The tease, which Johns posted on Facebook, says "WW84." This almost certainly indicates the DC sequel will take place in 1984. Earlier this year at Cinemacon, Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins confirmed the movie will be set in the 1980s.
Oculus creator makes virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people
Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus, has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.Named ‘NerveGear’, the system aims to closely tie people’s virtual life to their real one – by bringing them both to an end at the same time.If someone dies in a virtual reality game or experience while wearing the headset, then they will be killed in real life at the same time, Mr Luckey said.It does so by detecting the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies, meaning that developers could easily integrate the system. Once that red shows, three explosive modules explode,...
IGN
Carlos Pacheco, Legendary Comic Artist Behind Avengers Forever and X-Men, Dies at 60
Carlos Pacheco, the legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist, has died at the age of 60. As reported by CBR, Pacheco died on Thursday, November 9 following a battle with the neurodegenerative disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), a diagnosis which he publicly disclosed in September. The Spanish-born artist leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of comics, having worked in the industry since the early 1990s.
IGN
Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
IGN
How to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Release Date and Streaming Status
The conclusion of Marvel's Phase 4, the Black Panther sequel is a must-see for those keeping up with the MCU. Our Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review said it's "most effective when paying tribute to its fallen king [Chadwick Boseman/T'Challa], and strong performances from the returning cast keep it afloat through its occasionally choppy plot."
IGN
Deinfluencer - Official Trailer
A young cheerleader and influencer is imprisoned and forced to take part in social media challenges at the behest of her seemingly motivated kidnapper. She soon finds that she's fighting for her life, as well as the lives of other young women.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time For Season 3
As Battlefield 2042 gears up for the release of Season 3, EA is trying to get wary fans back on board to see how the troubled shooter has changed over the past year, including adding it to Xbox Game Pass. EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be available via EA...
Comments / 0