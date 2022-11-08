You wanted a QB other than Pickett, how’s that looking?

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – So we went checking during the bye week. How are the other quarterbacks who could have been the Steelers starter doing this year?

Whether it was interest in the draft or through free agency or just wild rumors that had you thinking about him in black and gold. Here is what their seasons look like.

Rookies

These are the quarterbacks the Steelers passed on in the NFL Draft, instead taking Kenny Pickett.

Malik Willis

There were strong rumors here that this is who the Steelers wanted. Malik Willis was quicker than others, brought a different dimension. He’s started two straight games for the Titans, a 17-10 win over Houston going 6 of 10 for 55 yards with an interception and rushed five times for 12 yards. Willis started the overtime loss to the Chiefs 20-17 going 5 of 16 for 80 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed for 40 yards on eight carries. His quarterback rating is 41.1.

Desmond Ridder

Coming off a magical season leading Cincinnati to the FBS playoffs completing 64.9% of his passes, 3,334 yds, 30 TD and 8 INT. He couldn’t beat out Marcus Mariota on a 4-5 Atlanta team, currently the backup without having played a down this year.

Sam Howell

A great career at North Carolina, the 6’1” Howell not only couldn’t win the starting job in Washington, but is third string behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.

Matt Corral

He made an official visit to the Steelers, but ended up going to Carolina in the fourth round. They were so excited about him, they traded for Baker Mayfield in July while already having Sam Darnold. Corral suffered a lisfranc injury in the preseason and was lost for the year.

Free agents

Marcus Mariota

The eight-year veteran has won more games for Atlanta, four, than many would expect. He’s completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 29-year-old has also rushed for 304 yards with three more TDs. His season-best game was a 37-34 win over Carolina going 20-28 for 253 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another 43 yards.

Teddy Bridgewater

At 29, Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins and lost out on the starting job to incumbent Tua Tagovailoa. He threw for 329 yards, completing 68% of his passes for two touchdowns and two picks in a 24-16 loss to the Vikings. On the season he’s thrown for 522 yards with three TDs and three interceptions.

Jameis Winston

He re-signed with the Saints for two-years, $28 million, but has battled a back injury for much of the season.

This after a torn ACL last year following a hot start with the Saints. Winston is 1-2 in 2022 completing 63.5% of his passes for 858 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Trade speculation

Some of this may have been more wild fan speculation or hope than reality, but since their names were mentioned.

Here are four QBs.

Jimmy Garappolo

Despite all the rumors around him, he remained in San Francisco. Was not named the opening day starter, but has now started six games (3-3) due to injury. The nine-year veteran is completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,691 yards with 11 TDs to four interceptions. He’s coming off an 84% completion against the Rams throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield

He was finally traded in July and named the Panthers starting quarterback. His only win in five starts came against the Saints where he was 12-25 for 170 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked 15 times in those five starts, fumbling six times and throwing four interceptions with four touchdowns. Mayfield came in relief of PJ Walker on Sunday with the Panthers down 35-0 and threw for a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers

Come on, remember the wink to Mike Tomlin on the sidelines last year. Then his praise of the City of Pittsburgh and the fans. What if Aaron Rodgers became a Steeler? Well, what if. Here are the numbers: 3-6 record, 64.7% completion, 2,091 yards, 14 TD, 7 INT. The yards per attempt 6.6 is the worst of his career and he’s been sacked 18 times and fumbled six times.

He threw three red zone interceptions in a loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Russell Wilson

Denver took the gamble on the 33-year-old and signed him to a five-year contract worth nearly a quarter-of-a-billion dollars. They also traded a pair of first and second round picks the next two years and three players. The payback for the Broncos-3-4 record, 58.8% completion (career low), 1,694 yards, 6 touchdowns, four interceptions. He threw for 340 yards in his first game and hasn’t really come close since. He has one multi-touchdown game this year, in a loss to the lowly Raiders.