ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

You wanted a QB other than Pickett, how’s that looking?

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxtnW_0j2LaGSi00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – So we went checking during the bye week. How are the other quarterbacks who could have been the Steelers starter doing this year?

Whether it was interest in the draft or through free agency or just wild rumors that had you thinking about him in black and gold. Here is what their seasons look like.

Rookies

These are the quarterbacks the Steelers passed on in the NFL Draft, instead taking Kenny Pickett.

Malik Willis

There were strong rumors here that this is who the Steelers wanted. Malik Willis was quicker than others, brought a different dimension. He’s started two straight games for the Titans, a 17-10 win over Houston going 6 of 10 for 55 yards with an interception and rushed five times for 12 yards. Willis started the overtime loss to the Chiefs 20-17 going 5 of 16 for 80 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed for 40 yards on eight carries. His quarterback rating is 41.1.

Desmond Ridder

Coming off a magical season leading Cincinnati to the FBS playoffs completing 64.9% of his passes, 3,334 yds, 30 TD and 8 INT. He couldn’t beat out Marcus Mariota on a 4-5 Atlanta team, currently the backup without having played a down this year.

Sam Howell

A great career at North Carolina, the 6’1” Howell not only couldn’t win the starting job in Washington, but is third string behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.

Matt Corral

He made an official visit to the Steelers, but ended up going to Carolina in the fourth round. They were so excited about him, they traded for Baker Mayfield in July while already having Sam Darnold. Corral suffered a lisfranc injury in the preseason and was lost for the year.

Free agents

Marcus Mariota

The eight-year veteran has won more games for Atlanta, four, than many would expect. He’s completing 61.7% of his passes for 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. The 29-year-old has also rushed for 304 yards with three more TDs. His season-best game was a 37-34 win over Carolina going 20-28 for 253 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another 43 yards.

Teddy Bridgewater

At 29, Bridgewater signed with the Miami Dolphins and lost out on the starting job to incumbent Tua Tagovailoa. He threw for 329 yards, completing 68% of his passes for two touchdowns and two picks in a 24-16 loss to the Vikings. On the season he’s thrown for 522 yards with three TDs and three interceptions.

Jameis Winston

He re-signed with the Saints for two-years, $28 million, but has battled a back injury for much of the season.
This after a torn ACL last year following a hot start with the Saints. Winston is 1-2 in 2022 completing 63.5% of his passes for 858 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Trade speculation

Some of this may have been more wild fan speculation or hope than reality, but since their names were mentioned.
Here are four QBs.

Jimmy Garappolo

Despite all the rumors around him, he remained in San Francisco. Was not named the opening day starter, but has now started six games (3-3) due to injury. The nine-year veteran is completing 66.7% of his passes for 1,691 yards with 11 TDs to four interceptions. He’s coming off an 84% completion against the Rams throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield

He was finally traded in July and named the Panthers starting quarterback. His only win in five starts came against the Saints where he was 12-25 for 170 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked 15 times in those five starts, fumbling six times and throwing four interceptions with four touchdowns. Mayfield came in relief of PJ Walker on Sunday with the Panthers down 35-0 and threw for a pair of touchdowns against the Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers

Come on, remember the wink to Mike Tomlin on the sidelines last year. Then his praise of the City of Pittsburgh and the fans. What if Aaron Rodgers became a Steeler?  Well, what if. Here are the numbers: 3-6 record, 64.7% completion, 2,091 yards, 14 TD, 7 INT. The yards per attempt 6.6 is the worst of his career and he’s been sacked 18 times and fumbled six times.
He threw three red zone interceptions in a loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Russell Wilson

Denver took the gamble on the 33-year-old and signed him to a five-year contract worth nearly a quarter-of-a-billion dollars. They also traded a pair of first and second round picks the next two years and three players. The payback for the Broncos-3-4 record, 58.8% completion (career low), 1,694 yards, 6 touchdowns, four interceptions. He threw for 340 yards in his first game and hasn’t really come close since. He has one multi-touchdown game this year, in a loss to the lowly Raiders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
Packers.com

Packers announce roster move

The Green Bay Packers released WR (kah-WAHN) Kawaan Baker from the practice squad. The transaction was announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
thecomeback.com

Packers receivers reportedly unhappy with Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has constantly voiced his frustrations with some of the inexperienced wide receivers on the roster this season. It now appears that some of these receivers are unhappy with Rodgers using them as “scapegoats”. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, a number of wide...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Is Josh Boyer to Blame for Miami Dolphins Defensive Struggles?

It doesn’t make sense to me. The Dolphins strength on the defensive side of the ball is simply too good to be playing at this type of level. The type of level that I’m referring to is being ran over by two teams that have less wins combined than the Miami Dolphins. The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears were allowed to run their full playbook and although Miami was able to come away with a victory, this isn’t the blueprint for success.
MIAMI, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Roquan Smith Makes Bold Statement About Ravens’ Defense

Looking to shore up their defense for the stretch run of the season, the Baltimore Ravens made a huge acquisition ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore traded linebacker A.J. Klein along with a second and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land the tackling machine Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy