Manny Machado named NL MVP finalist

Manny Machado, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado have been named as finalists for the National League's MVP award. It is second time Machado has been an MVP finalist in the past three seasons. Machado had an excellent season, hitting 32 home runs with 102 RBIs, 100 runs scored and an .898 OPS. Machado earned the second highest WAR total of his career at 6.8, to go along with his standard Gold Glove-caliber defense at the hot corner (despite somehow not being a Gold Glove finalist). The MVP winner will be announced next Thursday the 17th at 3 pm on MLB Network.

