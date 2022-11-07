Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Related
suwaneemagazine.com
I’m thankful for…
We recently asked our readers to share what they’re most thankful for this year, whether it’s a reliable friend, new job, favorite food, or bingeable TV show — and boy did you deliver! In honor of Thanksgiving and the impending holiday season, we wanted to highlight the special people, places, and things that fill our readers’ hearts with joy. And on a personal note, we wanted to take this time to say a big thank you to all our readers and advertisers who make Suwanee Magazine possible. We couldn’t do it without you, and we are so grateful for each one of you.
suwaneemagazine.com
Ways to give back this holiday season
The holidays are a special time of year. There is something magical about the wonder of the season. Beyond all of the hustle and bustle, the Christmas parties, decorating, family get-togethers, gift giving and receiving, and grand holiday feasts, there is the joy of supporting those in need. After all, that is really what the season is all about.
suwaneemagazine.com
Holiday Cookies
In celebration of the season, we visited four local bakeries and cafés to find the perfect cookies just in time for the holidays. Merry Christmas, indeed. There’s just something about the holidays that makes us… hungry. Think of all the pies and cakes and turkeys and hams, and certainly don’t forget the dressings, dips, casseroles — we could go on. But for us, Christmas cookies just make us feel a certain kind of way. And the great thing about cookies is there’s a flavor to satisfy everyone…
suwaneemagazine.com
25 Days of Christmas
Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year. We wait for months in anticipation of everything that makes the holidays so special, from the twinkling lights and decorations to the Santa-themed movies and gift-giving. Then suddenly, it’s over in the blink of an eye. In between the rush and busyness of the season, it can seem daunting to squeeze it all in. This year, let’s simplify things a bit. In addition to all of the fun events and activities, let’s take joy in some of the quieter moments of the season, such as mailing your Christmas cards on time or enjoying that first cup of hot chocolate. In that spirit, we’ve offered 25 suggestions to help get the most out of the upcoming holiday magic. But, don’t feel pressure to complete them all. Just do the ones that work best for you and your family. Happy holidays!
beckersspine.com
Resurgens Orthopaedics adds 2 physicians, opens new location
Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics hired two physicians and opened a new location in College Park, Ga., the practice said Nov. 10. Orthopedic surgeon Nimit Lad, MD, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Michael Schaufele, MD, are new to the practice, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Lad specializes in sports medicine, and Dr. Schaufele specializes in spine rehabilitation and nonsurgical care.
suwaneemagazine.com
The Art of the Holidays
Suwanee Performing Arts annual Gingerbread Festival is a celebration of the holidays told through the arts. Suwanee Performing Arts is once again hosting their beloved Gingerbread Festival, a celebration of the holidays with events that are fun for both the youngsters and the whole family. During the celebration, the community is invited to participate in the annual gingerbread house contest, enjoy performances by the talented young singers and dancers of Suwanee Performing Arts and Suwanee Ballet, and witness an interactive telling of The Nutcracker by Ms. Bernie in an intimate tea party atmosphere.
Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet
Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Alpharetta rejects $550M redevelopment plan for North Point Mall
A $550 million redevelopment plan for North Point Mall was rejected by Alpharetta City Council on Monday....
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy This Annual Holiday Extravaganza At Aurora Theater In Lawrenceville Georgia
Aurora Theater is always sure to put on amazing show for the masses whether it’s for a summer or holiday season special occasion. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, they will be bringing back their annual Christmas Canteen extravaganza! Holidays aren’t complete without a play or musical to attend and enjoy and AT is making sure family friends come out and enjoy this stunning festivity for the most wonderful time of the year.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Manager stabbed at Mall of Georgia Macy’s says he was fired for trying to stop the robbery
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man stabbed during a robbery at the Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia in September says he was fired for violating company policy by intervening in the crime. “Everything I did was to protect the people in that store,” said David Walker, who...
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
allongeorgia.com
Red Top Mountain’s Makeover
Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in Georgia
If you've been looking for more options when it comes to grocery shopping, you may be excited to learn that a popular grocery store chain recently opened another brand-new store location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
GDOT traffic sign hacked by contractor, signals out support for Kemp, Walker
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation sign was seen flashing out to drivers on a road in Flowery Branch on Election Day, but the message wasn't traffic related. The controversial sign read in big orange letters: "Workers for Kemp and Walker," along Sprouts Spring Road in...
WXIA 11 Alive
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
spoonuniversity.com
The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta
What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
Comments / 0