Johns Creek, GA

suwaneemagazine.com

I’m thankful for…

We recently asked our readers to share what they’re most thankful for this year, whether it’s a reliable friend, new job, favorite food, or bingeable TV show — and boy did you deliver! In honor of Thanksgiving and the impending holiday season, we wanted to highlight the special people, places, and things that fill our readers’ hearts with joy. And on a personal note, we wanted to take this time to say a big thank you to all our readers and advertisers who make Suwanee Magazine possible. We couldn’t do it without you, and we are so grateful for each one of you.
SUWANEE, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

Ways to give back this holiday season

The holidays are a special time of year. There is something magical about the wonder of the season. Beyond all of the hustle and bustle, the Christmas parties, decorating, family get-togethers, gift giving and receiving, and grand holiday feasts, there is the joy of supporting those in need. After all, that is really what the season is all about.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

Holiday Cookies

In celebration of the season, we visited four local bakeries and cafés to find the perfect cookies just in time for the holidays. Merry Christmas, indeed. There’s just something about the holidays that makes us… hungry. Think of all the pies and cakes and turkeys and hams, and certainly don’t forget the dressings, dips, casseroles — we could go on. But for us, Christmas cookies just make us feel a certain kind of way. And the great thing about cookies is there’s a flavor to satisfy everyone…
BUFORD, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

25 Days of Christmas

Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year. We wait for months in anticipation of everything that makes the holidays so special, from the twinkling lights and decorations to the Santa-themed movies and gift-giving. Then suddenly, it’s over in the blink of an eye. In between the rush and busyness of the season, it can seem daunting to squeeze it all in. This year, let’s simplify things a bit. In addition to all of the fun events and activities, let’s take joy in some of the quieter moments of the season, such as mailing your Christmas cards on time or enjoying that first cup of hot chocolate. In that spirit, we’ve offered 25 suggestions to help get the most out of the upcoming holiday magic. But, don’t feel pressure to complete them all. Just do the ones that work best for you and your family. Happy holidays!
SUWANEE, GA
beckersspine.com

Resurgens Orthopaedics adds 2 physicians, opens new location

Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics hired two physicians and opened a new location in College Park, Ga., the practice said Nov. 10. Orthopedic surgeon Nimit Lad, MD, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Michael Schaufele, MD, are new to the practice, according to a news release shared with Becker's. Dr. Lad specializes in sports medicine, and Dr. Schaufele specializes in spine rehabilitation and nonsurgical care.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

The Art of the Holidays

Suwanee Performing Arts annual Gingerbread Festival is a celebration of the holidays told through the arts. Suwanee Performing Arts is once again hosting their beloved Gingerbread Festival, a celebration of the holidays with events that are fun for both the youngsters and the whole family. During the celebration, the community is invited to participate in the annual gingerbread house contest, enjoy performances by the talented young singers and dancers of Suwanee Performing Arts and Suwanee Ballet, and witness an interactive telling of The Nutcracker by Ms. Bernie in an intimate tea party atmosphere.
SUWANEE, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

Whether you're an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we've done the research for you. The post Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Enjoy This Annual Holiday Extravaganza At Aurora Theater In Lawrenceville Georgia

Aurora Theater is always sure to put on amazing show for the masses whether it’s for a summer or holiday season special occasion. With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner, they will be bringing back their annual Christmas Canteen extravaganza! Holidays aren’t complete without a play or musical to attend and enjoy and AT is making sure family friends come out and enjoy this stunning festivity for the most wonderful time of the year.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Red Top Mountain’s Makeover

Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia school staff member arrested after leaving purse in bathroom

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A staff member at a Georgia primary school has been arrested and fired after Oconee County Sheriff’s deputies say they found a gun in her purse. Quandra Johnson left that purse in the staff restroom at Oconee County Primary School overnight. Deputies say it was discovered by another employee Thursday morning before students were on campus and was brought to the front office.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon

Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
spoonuniversity.com

The Best Pie Shops in Atlanta

What could be better than a warm slice of pie on a crisp, chilly day? Well, if you're like me and your favorite season is fall, then thank me later for this comprehensive list of some of the best pie places near Atlanta:. #1: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. Meredith and...
ATLANTA, GA

