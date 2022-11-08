Read full article on original website
Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Illinois retains Democratic super majority for state level politics
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — For the midterm election, there was an expected shift in the balance of power at the federal level, but experts say that Illinois performed as expected. "Democrats draw the map, and they draw the maps to their favor, you know they've drawn three in a...
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider
Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Schmitt Happens: With Eric in the Senate, Who Will Sue Missouri’s Schools?
The AG has won the U.S. Senate race. Welcome to the Schmittshow
Missourians vote on proposed amendments to the state constitution
JEFFERSON CITY — As amendment three captured most of the attention on the day of and leading up to the election, a few other notable amendments to the Missouri state constitution were on the ballots this election. Amendment number one proposes to allow the State Treasurer to invest state...
‘It’s a huge issue:’ Teacher shortage hits Missouri hard
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The shortage of teachers in the classroom is hitting hard in Missouri. “It’s a huge issue,” said Charlie Shields, President of the Missouri Board of Education. “We’re almost at the crisis point. [That’s] one of the reasons we wanted to address this now.”
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Missouri
Missouri (AP) — Missouri voters have approved a ballot measures legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and expunging most records of past arrests and convictions. Approval of the new constitutional amendment comes just four years after Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana. The latest initiative will allow those...
Earthquake Insurance Gap Grows Wider in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) The number of Missourians living in the New Madrid earthquake zone that don’t have earthquake insurance coverage is getting larger. A new report released this week shows 60-percent of people living in the zone last year had earthquake insurance. That’s down by 49-percent since 2000. At the...
Cannabis tax to bring revenue for Missouri
MISSOURI (KHQA) — On Tuesday, Missouri became the 20th state to legalize the recreational use marijuana. The amendment passed at just over 53% and addressed personal use regulations, the marijuana commercial license application process, criminal expungement, and state tax implications. Kollin Kapfer, a store manager for Coco in Hannibal,...
General Election Day 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Election Day is already underway as voters across the country including the Tri-States are casting their ballots to elect federal and state leaders in the midterm elections. Voters are also weighing in on key ballot initiatives. Find your to polling place:. Races and issues:. Illinois.
Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment Tuesday, Iowa joins...
Voters talk Measure 114 in the midst of close race
EUGENE, Ore. -- As the votes continue to trickle in for Measure 114, a lot of people are on edge as the race is too close to call. The Measure would require gun buyers to have a permit from law enforcement in order to buy a gun. They would also have to complete safety training and pass a criminal background check. The measure also prohibits magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo.
Illinois State Senate 2022 election results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois voters had some big decisions to make on Election Day including casting their ballots for the state senate seats.
MO voters decide on everything from marijuana to rewriting the State Constitution | Ballot Breakdown
Statewide, fall 2022 enrollments increased in both headcount (+1.5 percent) and Full-time Equivalent (+0.3 percent) from the previous year, according to the Illinois Community College Board Fall 2022 Enrollment Report. |. Deer collisions expected to be on the rise. Race for Missouri Senate Seat. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Race...
Here’s when polls open in Missouri on Election Day
(The Hill) — Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Here is when the polls open in each state and Washington, D.C. All times are local time. Alabama. 7...
Missouri logger is recognized with master certification
STOCKTON, Mo. — The Missouri Logging Council (MLC) announced the Master Logger Certification of local logger Daniel Turner of Turner Logging in Stockton, Mo. Turner followed his ancestors in the logging business. His grandfather started the company in 1932. Different from his predecessors, Turner is making the public more aware of logging on different social platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, his own app, and his own website. Not only that— he also has his own clothing line.
ISBE guidelines for free, reduced meals for childcare centers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced the guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals at participating childcare centers. Childcare centers and daycare homes that are participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional cost.
Heading to the polls Tuesday? Here’s what you need to know
While hundreds of thousands of voters in Kansas and Missouri have already cast their ballot for this year’s general election, many more will cast their ballot in person on Tuesday.
Colorado ballot issues roundup: Voters favor property tax extension and healthy school lunches, split on magic mushrooms, changes to liquor laws
Amendment D (Judges in new 23rd Judicial District) Early election results Tuesday showed Coloradans voting in favor of a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would allow seven judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a neighboring district. About 68% of votes tallied by 9...
