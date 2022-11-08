ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Aaron Ford declares victory in race for Nevada Attorney General

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in his race for re-election. Ford, a Democrat, released a a statement Thursday in light of the Nevada Independent projecting him as the winner of the contest. "Our electoral win today is a win for justice and...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada state websites restored after brief outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's state websites, including those for the Secretary of State and Department of Motor Vehicles, are running again after a brief outage Tuesday. The Nevada Department of Administration said there was an inbound network connectivity issue, which caused state-hosted websites to go down. Service was...
NEVADA STATE
Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Conservative groups, politicians led US school board candidates to victory

WASHINGTON (CITC) — Right-leaning political figures and organizations publicly supported school board candidates this year, further emphasizing what they felt was at stake in the traditionally quiet local races. Florida candidates who had Gov. Ron DeSantis on their side may have reaped the most rewards. All six of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period

LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
NEVADA STATE
Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races

DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
COLORADO STATE

