Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
Early snow is prompting Utah ski resorts to open days, weeks before schedule
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some ski resorts are opening early because of all the snow. Solitude Mountain Resort on Nov. 4 announced it would be opening the following Friday, Nov. 11 -- a week earlier than planned. It's their earliest opening day they've had since 2013. The resort...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Why can't Nevada count votes as fast as more populated states like Florida?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For the second election in a row, impatient eyes around the nation are glaring at Nevada, wondering when midterm winners will be declared. After all, power in the US Senate hangs in the balance. If one were to glance at the Twitter feeds of Nevada’s...
Aaron Ford declares victory in race for Nevada Attorney General
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in his race for re-election. Ford, a Democrat, released a a statement Thursday in light of the Nevada Independent projecting him as the winner of the contest. "Our electoral win today is a win for justice and...
Nevada state websites restored after brief outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's state websites, including those for the Secretary of State and Department of Motor Vehicles, are running again after a brief outage Tuesday. The Nevada Department of Administration said there was an inbound network connectivity issue, which caused state-hosted websites to go down. Service was...
Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing...
Election Day arrives in Las Vegas, track your ballot and more
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday, Nov. 8, is Election Day for the midterm races in Las Vegas and Nevada. Polls opened at 125 vote centers around Clark County at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. can remain in...
Conservative groups, politicians led US school board candidates to victory
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Right-leaning political figures and organizations publicly supported school board candidates this year, further emphasizing what they felt was at stake in the traditionally quiet local races. Florida candidates who had Gov. Ron DeSantis on their side may have reaped the most rewards. All six of the...
Nevada 2022 General Election Results: US Senate, governor's race and more
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Election results by county.
Medicare Annual Enrollment Period
Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races
DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
