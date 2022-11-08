Ohio voters break record for early voting in gubernatorial election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio voters broke an all-time record for early voting in the statewide gubernatorial general election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday.

About 1,550,440 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in-person, which is a 3.9% increase from the previous record set in 2018. This data includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. Monday, when early voting closed.

The data can be broken down as follows:

Early In-Person: 549,771 Ohioans voted early in-person, compared to 2018’s previous record of 429,521.

549,771 Ohioans voted early in-person, compared to 2018’s previous record of 429,521. Absentee Ballot Requests: 1,000,669 absentee ballots were requested from county boards of elections statewide. Of those, 154,042 have not been returned to a county board of elections. The number of those is expected to change by polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

1,000,669 absentee ballots were requested from county boards of elections statewide. Of those, 154,042 have not been returned to a county board of elections. The number of those is expected to change by polls closing at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Total Ballots Cast : 842,996 absentee ballots have been returned to county boards of elections so far, marking a 6% increase from the 2018 election.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.