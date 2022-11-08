Breakdown of some major congressional races impacting central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — With Election Day on Tuesday, CBS42 is breaking down some of the major congressional races on the ballot that impact voters across central Alabama.

Congressional District 3

Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Rogers is running against democrat Lin Veasey, libertarian Thomas Casson and independent Douglas Bell.

According to his campaign website, Rogers’ platform focuses on support for the armed forces, funding for the military and national security.

Veasey’s campaign website lists her priorities as voting rights, more funding for schools, gun safety and better healthcare for women.

Congressional District 4

Republican incumbent Rep. Robert Aderholt is facing off against democrat Rick Neighbors and libertarian Johnny C. Cochran.

Aderholt has served in the office for 25 years, and he said his top priority is addressing inflation, along with preventing unnecessary government spending and improving local infrastructure, especially roads.

Neighbors’ campaign centers on improving the economy, creating more well-paying jobs and preventing gun violence.

Congressional District 6

Republican incumbent Rep. Gary Palmer is running against libertarian Andria Chieffo.

Palmer has been in office since 2015, and his campaign focuses on cutting government spending, lowering energy costs, spurring economic growth and “protecting life in all its forms.”

Chieffo does not have a campaign website.

Congressional District 7

Democratic incumbent Rep. Terri Sewell is vying against republican candidate Beatrice Nichols and libertarian Gavin Goodman.

Sewell has held the position since 2011. According to her campaign, creating jobs is her top priority, along with infrastructure, education reform and affordable healthcare.

On Twitter, Sewell posted that she’s been endorsed by Vice President Kamala Harris for re-election.

Challenger Nichols’ campaign centers on improving education, cracking down on crime and protecting the unborn.

