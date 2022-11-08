ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

TPD looking for Dodge Ram truck driver after striking pedestrian

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Tucson Police Department responded to multiple reports of a collision involving a man pedestrian and a white Dodge Ram truck on Oct. 21 at 6:24 p.m. near the 4300 block of East Pima Street.

Before police arrived, the Dodge fled from the scene without stopping.

The pedestrian was taken to Banner - University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was mid-block, crossing on Pima Street from north to south when he was struck by the Dodge truck that was traveling eastbound on Pima Street.

It is noted that there are no street lights along the roadway in the area where the pedestrian was struck.

On Nov. 6, the TPD was notified that the male pedestrian had passed away.

The pedestrian has been identified as 60-year-old Fred Worthington III. Next of kin was notified.

Anyone with information, call 88-CRIME or 911.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 3

B James Arnold
3d ago

well damn by now that camper shell I most likely taken off the alter the appearance of the vehicle and probably some other cosmetic changes

Reply
3
Carol Kay
3d ago

I sometimes do cross mid street, and this is a good example as to why I shouldn't. Condolences to his family. 🙏

Reply
4
 

KGUN 9 Tucson News

