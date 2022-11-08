ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County voters decided in favor of the school district's $190 million bond referendum in Tuesday's election. “The intent behind this plan was always to be comprehensive and that there were pieces that had to go together so that we can address as many needs across every facility for every single child that we could possible," said Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.

