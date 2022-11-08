ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
thenewirmonews.com

District 5 election

At least two incumbents on the Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board have lost their seats in Tuesday’s elections, according to early reports on vote counts. In Richland County, incumbents Nikki Gardner and Tifani Moore lost their seats to newcomers Kevin Scully, a USDA employee, and S.C. Bar diversity manager Kimberly Snipes.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two voters elect new school board members

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after the State Inspector General described Richland Two's school board 'dysfunctional,' voters elected four new school board members on Tuesday. As election results were coming in, Tamika Shuler Washington was watching the numbers with her team at her northeast Columbia office. "People...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Orangeburg County voters approve $190 million bond referendum

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County voters decided in favor of the school district's $190 million bond referendum in Tuesday's election. “The intent behind this plan was always to be comprehensive and that there were pieces that had to go together so that we can address as many needs across every facility for every single child that we could possible," said Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

How Kershaw County Voted

The November 2022 General Election took place on Tuesday night. 53% of registered voters in Kershaw County cast a ballot for the election. Among the results of races, Ralph Norman retained his US House Seat for District 5, Ben Connell defeated Eve Carlin for SC House Seat 52, Donald Reeves Jr won Kershaw County School Board Seat 2, David Roberts won Kershaw County School Board Seat 6, and Hamilton Boykin won a seat on Camden City Council, while Jeffrey Graham retained his seat on Camden City Council. For full election information, go to scvotes.gov and Election Results. While there, you search by specific county as well.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Richland School District Two to have recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Election Day: Here’s what you need to know

Election day is Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and here is what you need to know to be prepared for the polls. Voters will be asked to present a Photo ID when checking in to vote. Forms of photo identification include the following:. SC driver's license. SC Department...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Town of Swansea working to address financial shortfall

SWANSEA, S.C. — The Town of Swansea is working to address finance shortfalls in their budget this year to make sure payrolls are on track. Last week, council members met for a special called meeting about general funds and how to spend the latest American Rescue Act or ARPA allotment, and to figure out why they have a budget shortfall.
SWANSEA, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
thenewirmonews.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit

A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. According to detention records, Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy