District 5 election
At least two incumbents on the Lexington-Richland District 5 School Board have lost their seats in Tuesday’s elections, according to early reports on vote counts. In Richland County, incumbents Nikki Gardner and Tifani Moore lost their seats to newcomers Kevin Scully, a USDA employee, and S.C. Bar diversity manager Kimberly Snipes.
Richland Two voters elect new school board members
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few days after the State Inspector General described Richland Two's school board 'dysfunctional,' voters elected four new school board members on Tuesday. As election results were coming in, Tamika Shuler Washington was watching the numbers with her team at her northeast Columbia office. "People...
Three Lexington-Richland Five school board races ready to be certified, another may get recount
IRMO, S.C. — Four seats are still being determined in the Lexington-Richland District Five school board race. One day after the midterm election, four seats aren't quite settled yet for Lexington-Richland Five school board members. Two seats would be picked for the Lexington side of the district. The two others would be for the Richland side.
Orangeburg County voters approve $190 million bond referendum
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg County voters decided in favor of the school district's $190 million bond referendum in Tuesday's election. “The intent behind this plan was always to be comprehensive and that there were pieces that had to go together so that we can address as many needs across every facility for every single child that we could possible," said Orangeburg County School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.
How Kershaw County Voted
The November 2022 General Election took place on Tuesday night. 53% of registered voters in Kershaw County cast a ballot for the election. Among the results of races, Ralph Norman retained his US House Seat for District 5, Ben Connell defeated Eve Carlin for SC House Seat 52, Donald Reeves Jr won Kershaw County School Board Seat 2, David Roberts won Kershaw County School Board Seat 6, and Hamilton Boykin won a seat on Camden City Council, while Jeffrey Graham retained his seat on Camden City Council. For full election information, go to scvotes.gov and Election Results. While there, you search by specific county as well.
Richland County precincts in Irmo area a cause of confusion on Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some voters in the Irmo area of Richland County are confused and frustrated after waiting in line only to be told they are at the incorrect voting location. The confusion arises from a voter registration card sent out by Richland County Voter Registration & Elections earlier this year when the county combined Friarsgate and Old Friarsgate locations at E.H. Corley for the June primary.
Weaver claims victory in race for SC superintendent of education
Republican Ellen Weaver claimed victory Tuesday night over Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina.
Richland School District Two to have recount
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have announced that Richland School District Two will have a recount on Nov. 11. The recount will include Joe Trapp & Theresa Holmes. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay...
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
Election Day: Here’s what you need to know
Election day is Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and here is what you need to know to be prepared for the polls. Voters will be asked to present a Photo ID when checking in to vote. Forms of photo identification include the following:. SC driver's license. SC Department...
Ceasefire Columbia Call-In Tonight—Initiative to help offenders and end gun crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at 6 P.M. Ceasefire Columbia will take place at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. It will be hosted by Columbia Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook and law enforcement partners including the United States Attorney’s Office – District of South Carolina. The...
'Inflation played a big role in it': Sumter residents share reaction to penny sales tax opposition vote
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Project sales taxes were on ballots for many Midlands residents yesterday. In Sumter, this one cent tax would have funded projects in the county over the next seven years. The county will not be renewing its penny sales tax after it lost by less than...
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
Benedict College officially opens new police station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
Dept. of Social Services launches online portal for childcare financial assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced the launch of an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of...
Town of Swansea working to address financial shortfall
SWANSEA, S.C. — The Town of Swansea is working to address finance shortfalls in their budget this year to make sure payrolls are on track. Last week, council members met for a special called meeting about general funds and how to spend the latest American Rescue Act or ARPA allotment, and to figure out why they have a budget shortfall.
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
Columbia man charged after leading deputies on pursuit
A Columbia man faces multiple charges after deputies said he failed to stop for blue lights while driving a stolen car in Lexington Tuesday night. According to detention records, Charles Kenneth Meador, 38, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen goods, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
City of West Columbia announces closures and cancellations due to storm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several cancellations and closures due to the threat of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, and all city parks will be closed starting Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. until further notice.
