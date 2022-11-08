Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Uranium mining declared a nuisance in Fall River County
Fall River County voters have declared Uranium mining a nuisance. Backers say that means the practice is now banned in the county. The manager of a proposed uranium mine disagrees. Fifty-six percent of Fall River County residents voted in favor of the nuisance declaration. Anti-uranium mining residents hope the designation...
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
frcheraldstar.com
Local groups benefit from 9/11 Grand Stair Challenge
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Pictured, in front is Hal Glanville (Evans Tenants Council), standing in middle from left, Jeff Alley (Challenge Dakota BOD), Barb Walter & Jacki Lockwood (Can Man), Terry Rutherford (Challenge Dakota BOD) and Linda Buresh (standing in for Mission 22). Back, from left, Karina Novotny (Challenge Dakota Youth Advisor), Lori and Scott Dahly (Celebrate Recovery) and Dusty Pence (Challenge Dakota BOD).
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
KEVN
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
KEVN
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
frcheraldstar.com
LeRoy (Roy) H. Gascoigne Jr
LeRoy (Roy) H. Gascoigne Jr., 94, Fairburn, S.D., was called to his heavenly home November 3, 2022 from his ranch south of Fairburn. He was born to LeRoy (Senior) and Hazel (Smith) Gascoigne on January 27, 1928 in Huron, S.D. joining one sister, Viola. In January 1946, at the age...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City gets ready for winter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Another year, another winter. With possible snow in the forecast, Rapid City is getting winter ready. Each year icy roads and low visibility cause dangerous situations for South Dakota drivers. “I will say that this is the time of year that where we start...
KEVN
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
frcheraldstar.com
Some new light poles up, bumpouts landscaped along Jennings
HOT SPRINGS – With the warm and sunny weather this past week, a lot of activity took place in downtown Hot Springs along the reconstruction route, including the installation of some of the town’s new decorative light poles. According to City Administrator Jeff Temple, six of the approximate...
drgnews.com
Rapid City woman dies from injuries received in Halloween vehicle-pedestrian accident
A 20-year-old Rapid City woman has died from injuries sustained in an early morning (2:34am) pedestrian-vehicle crash on Halloween (Oct. 31, 2022). Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the Interstate 90 on-ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit the pedestrian, Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp. She suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. She died Monday (Nov. 7, 2022).
KELOLAND TV
20-year-old identified as person killed in Pennington County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash that happened on October 31 has been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a 2018 Mack CXU600 commercial truck was traveling on the I-90 ramp at mile marker 63 when it hit pedestrian Ina King, who was walking in the center of the ramp.
newscenter1.tv
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
KEVN
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
frcheraldstar.com
Proceedings_City of Edgemont November 1, 2022
Call To Order – Roll Call: Mayor, Carla Schepler, called the regular meeting of the Edgemont Common Council to order at 7:00 P.M. on November 1, 2022, at Edgemont City Hall. Present were Council members, David Levey, Jarrell Rola, Carl Shaw, Dennis Tubb and Brent White. Pledge of Allegiance...
ktwb.com
Richard sentenced to life for Christmas Eve murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elias Richard was sentenced to life in the South Dakota State Penitentiary on Monday. He was convicted of Second-Degree Murder in Pennington County in July for killing Vernall Marshall on Christmas Eve in 2020. Richard, now 23, had met Marshall in Rapid City for a drug transaction. An altercation ensued and Richard fatally shot Marshall. Assistant Attorney General Trevor Thielen, who prosecuted the case, says Richard “won’t have the chance to inflict any additional violence in our communities”. Richard will not have the possibility of parole.
frcheraldstar.com
VETERAN TOWN PROFILE: Vietnam Era Veteran Nurse Pat Dannheim, blazing trails and loving life
HOT SPRINGS – Pat Dannheim of Hot Springs spent years fighting to get into the Army and a lifetime thankful for her service. “I would talk to the recruiter two or three times a week arguing with him about why I should be able to go into the Army,” she laughed, “they finally gave up and told me I could choose between cook – I already knew how to cook, helicopter mechanic – I didn’t want to work on those, and nurse, that was what I chose; I wanted to be a nurse and now thanks to the Army I’ve been one my whole life.”
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is asking for help locating 12-year-old Taylor Poorthunder. She was last seen in the 600 block of Latrobe Avenue wearing a red sweatshirt, red camo pants, red shoes, and a red backpack. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should...
