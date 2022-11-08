Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
Oswego Regional Police Academy Graduates 15
OSWEGO – Central New York will gain 15 new police officers who graduated from the Oswego Regional Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. In addition to the eight graduates who will join the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office as deputies, two officers from the Oswego Police Department graduated, one from SUNY Oswego University Police and one officer from each of the following police departments: Dewitt, Manlius, Seneca Falls and Ithaca.
Baldwinsville school board lodges disciplinary charges against superintendent
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – The Baldwinsville school board voted 7 to 1 Thursday night to bring disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. The charges will result in a hearing. These appear to be steps that are required before firing a superintendent. The board approved several disciplinary charges which include misconduct,...
WKTV
Maciol projected to remain sheriff in Oneida County
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will hold onto his position following Tuesday’s election where he received 79% of the votes over challenger Jim Scarchilli. Maciol ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines and Scarchilli represented the We The People Party. According to the Oneida County Board of Elections, as...
localsyr.com
Oswego Fire Chief retires after five and a half years
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Randy Griffin, a longtime employee of the Oswego Fire Department has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 where he became the City’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management. Griffin helped to reorganize the Fire Department...
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022
(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation
WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
WKTV
Waterville school participates in "Carry Forward" event to honor veterans
WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Students and staff in Waterville participated in a modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event, Thursday. According to Special Education Teacher, Jody Thomas, the race has participants carry a flag to show support and love for their country. The flag represents the responsibilities and challenges a veteran once had to bear while serving.
WKTV
5 local women-owned businesses receive $5,000 development grants
ROME, N.Y. -- Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida counties were each awarded $5,000 grants on Wednesday to support growth and development. A total of $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which sponsors the grant program in conjunction with Baird Private Wealth Management and the Griffiss Institute.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Katherine Turner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
WKTV
1 dead following two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona
VERONA, N.Y. – A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona Wednesday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 73-year-old Frederick Rissman, of Verona, was attempting...
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
CNY school district quietly appoints interim leader while superintendent away with no explanation
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – The Sandy Creek School District’s middle/high school principal has been appointed “temporary acting superintendent” while the school’s top leader is “temporarily absent.”. Kevin Seymour was appointed and will serve until Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner “is able to return or...
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
WKTV
Annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive kicks off on Veterans Day
The CNY Veterans Outreach Center has again teamed up with AT&T and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, for the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive. Cell phones, mobile devices or tablets can be donated at various drop-off locations starting on Veterans Day Friday. Each device is recycled for $5, which provides 2 and a half hours of free calling cards to deployed soldiers. All proceeds go toward buying the calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.
The search for missing kayaker has ended
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
Why winning the Onondaga County sheriff race is almost impossible for Esteban Gonzalez
Syracuse, N.Y. — In a shockingly tight race for Onondaga County sheriff, one major question remains:. Does Republican candidate Esteban Gonzalez have any chance to win?. A Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard analysis of the election results and outstanding votes shows Gonzalez has almost no hope of victory unless some unknown problem in the tally emerges.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Comments / 0