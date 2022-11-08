ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
ONEIDA, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Regional Police Academy Graduates 15

OSWEGO – Central New York will gain 15 new police officers who graduated from the Oswego Regional Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. In addition to the eight graduates who will join the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office as deputies, two officers from the Oswego Police Department graduated, one from SUNY Oswego University Police and one officer from each of the following police departments: Dewitt, Manlius, Seneca Falls and Ithaca.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Maciol projected to remain sheriff in Oneida County

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol will hold onto his position following Tuesday’s election where he received 79% of the votes over challenger Jim Scarchilli. Maciol ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines and Scarchilli represented the We The People Party. According to the Oneida County Board of Elections, as...
localsyr.com

Oswego Fire Chief retires after five and a half years

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Randy Griffin, a longtime employee of the Oswego Fire Department has announced his upcoming retirement. Griffin came to Oswego in early 2017 where he became the City’s 11th Fire Chief and the first Director of Emergency Management. Griffin helped to reorganize the Fire Department...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Weekly Roundup: November 7, 2022

(WSYR-TV) – As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. The North Syracuse Police Department is seeing a rise in Smoke Shop Burglaries that appear to be happening Countywide. According to Onondaga...
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation

WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Waterville school participates in "Carry Forward" event to honor veterans

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- Students and staff in Waterville participated in a modified Wounded Warriors "Carry Forward" event, Thursday. According to Special Education Teacher, Jody Thomas, the race has participants carry a flag to show support and love for their country. The flag represents the responsibilities and challenges a veteran once had to bear while serving.
WATERVILLE, NY
WKTV

5 local women-owned businesses receive $5,000 development grants

ROME, N.Y. -- Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida counties were each awarded $5,000 grants on Wednesday to support growth and development. A total of $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, which sponsors the grant program in conjunction with Baird Private Wealth Management and the Griffiss Institute.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Katherine Turner

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

1 dead following two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona

VERONA, N.Y. – A 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash on Route 31 in Verona Wednesday evening, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 73-year-old Frederick Rissman, of Verona, was attempting...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive kicks off on Veterans Day

The CNY Veterans Outreach Center has again teamed up with AT&T and Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-47, for the annual Cell Phones For Soldiers collection drive. Cell phones, mobile devices or tablets can be donated at various drop-off locations starting on Veterans Day Friday. Each device is recycled for $5, which provides 2 and a half hours of free calling cards to deployed soldiers. All proceeds go toward buying the calling cards and other communication services for troops at home and abroad.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
BOONVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy