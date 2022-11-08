Read full article on original website
Related
China eases quarantine rules for arrivals despite rise in COVID cases
Incoming travelers will spend less time in quarantine — five days instead of seven — under new changes to China's sweeping coronavirus controls.
Biden and Xi to meet at G20 summit
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden will hold talks at next week's G20 summit in Bali, their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office. Putin's spokesperson said Friday the president would not go to the G20 summit because of scheduling commitments.
Comments / 0