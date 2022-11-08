ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location

A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
RHINEBECK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is it Hard to Recycle in New York

The answer is No, so hear me out. You are going to hear a lot about recycling over the next few days. America Recycles Day is coming up Tuesday, November 15th. Of course, every day should be a recycling day if you think about it. So many things get through...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Why the Data Center Market is Moving to Orangeburg, NY

The data center market is seeing growth in Rockland County, NY, driven by the increasing price of electricity and incentives in New York and New Jersey. 1547 Realty offers data center customers turnkey solutions with built-to-suit designs that ensure the highest availability and up-time. The Orangeburg facility is in an optimal location for latency-sensitive applications, business continuity, and disaster recovery. With 2N and N+1 power available, the Orangeburg, NY data center is ready to meet the most stringent requirements.
ORANGEBURG, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Orange County Businesses Offering Free Menu Items in Exchange for Coats

A group of Newburgh businesses and organizations are once again teaming up for a great cause as we head into the colder months and holiday season. Back for 2022, the Newburgh Armory has announced their plans for the annual holiday coat drive, with a little help from neighboring businesses and friends Newburgh Brewing Company and Billy Joe's Ribworks. Last year more than 700 donations poured in during the event, and it's once again time for the Hudson Valley to step up to help keep others warm this winter.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

World-famous online bakery coming to Peekskill

Great news for those who have a sweet tooth - a world-famous online bakery is coming to Peekskill. The storefront for Blondery is open. According to their website, they have seasonal blondie collections, cookies and 11-layer cake jars. They must be good because throughout the year, they have a waitlist...
PEEKSKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive

New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line

This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
