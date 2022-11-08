Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Central California Silver Gloves sponsored by the Hanford Police Athletic League
The Hanford West gym was turned into a boxing arena Saturday and Sunday for the Central California Silver Gloves tournament, sponsored by the Hanford Police Athletic League (PAL). Young boxers ranging in age rom 8-16, competed with each other to see who advances to the regional championships, which will lead...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford FFA student Elszy earns national championship
Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford High opens football playoffs with dominant victory
The Hanford High Bullpups opened their quest for a CIF Central Section Division II Championship with a dominant 84-21 victory over No. 13 seed Ridgeview High Wolf Pack on Nov. 4 in Hanford. Take a look at a few photos from the game.
Visalia, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The United Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Central Valley Christian School on November 08, 2022, 17:30:00.
Former CVC star golfer Stark transferring
Brian Stark is headed from one college golf powerhouse to another, as he has decided to leave Oklahoma State for the University of Texas. Scott Stark, the father of the Central Valley Christian alum, confirmed to Sports Central in a text that Brian will be transferring to the University of Texas for the spring semester, […]
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
Hanford Sentinel
COS Giants are bowl eligible for second year in a row
College of the Sequoias' football team has achieved an important milestone. The Giants are bowl eligible for the second year in a row under coach Travis Burkett and staff, and for the third consecutive championship season overall dating back to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanford Sentinel
Bagpipes, Marine League guard part of Adventist Veteran’s honors
Veteran Bill Jamison on bagpipes and a contingent of Kings County Marine Corps League members will be featured in the Veteran’s Day celebration of the Lemoore Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Chaplain Raynard Allen, D MIN, of Naval Air Station Lemoore, will add a veteran's...
thesungazette.com
Midterms 2022 local results: Valero holds lead over Harness in supervisor race
TULARE COUNTY – Though the race is not completely over for several who are running in local and nationwide elections, several votes have been counted, giving those in Tulare County an idea of who will be serving residents for the next few years. After the final election update results...
Fresno’s 144th Fighter Wing debuts new patriotic paint design
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- You may have noticed the skies above Fresno have become a little more colorful and patriotic recently. The 144th Fighter Wing of the Air National Guard has debuted a new paint scheme aboard one of their F-15C Eagle fighter jets (specifically Aircraft 85-113). Called the Heritage Jet 2.0, it is assigned to […]
New group training facility set to open in Clovis
A new fitness facility is opening in Clovis. Blueprint Fitness + Boxing has three locations in the South Valley, and is now expanding to help more people enjoy exercising.
sjvsun.com
Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage
Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
GV Wire
Did Candidate Messages Doom Local Funding for Veterans, Roads, Fresno State?
Three local sales tax proposals on Tuesday’s ballot, designed to support veterans, road maintenance and improvements at Fresno State, all appear to be heading for failure based on vote returns reported Tuesday. Although two of them are winning over 50% of the votes cast, they require a two-thirds majority...
yourcentralvalley.com
The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire
The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
thesungazette.com
Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD
TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
Central Valley tutors needed to help children in reading and math
AMPACT is looking for 15 tutors to work from January until June. Fresno and Tulare County are both on the list.
yourcentralvalley.com
Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
Hanford Sentinel
American Legion window shines again | Sunny Frazier
Marine veteran Julie Edwards opened the December issue of the American Legion Magazine and discovered an article submitted by Post 64 in Indianapolis claiming their 74 year-old stained-glass window of the Legion emblem was the oldest in the country. Edwards, Adjutant for Post 3, Hanford, knew they were wrong. The stained-glass window at the top of the Veterans Memorial Building in Courthouse Park was 94 years old. To correct the error, Edwards immediately sent the information to the magazine, which printed a retraction.
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
