Hanford, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Hanford FFA student Elszy earns national championship

Brennan Elszy has been named a national FFA champion. Elszy, a senior in the Agriscience Pathway at Hanford High School, has added his second National FFA Agriscience Research Championship Title to his resume this past week at the 95th National FFA Leadership Convention and Expo held in Indianapolis.
HANFORD, CA
High School Volleyball PRO

Visalia, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The United Christian Academy volleyball team will have a game with Central Valley Christian School on November 08, 2022, 17:30:00.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former CVC star golfer Stark transferring

Brian Stark is headed from one college golf powerhouse to another, as he has decided to leave Oklahoma State for the University of Texas. Scott Stark, the father of the Central Valley Christian alum, confirmed to Sports Central in a text that Brian will be transferring to the University of Texas for the spring semester, […]
AUSTIN, TX
Hanford Sentinel

COS Giants are bowl eligible for second year in a row

College of the Sequoias' football team has achieved an important milestone. The Giants are bowl eligible for the second year in a row under coach Travis Burkett and staff, and for the third consecutive championship season overall dating back to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanford Sentinel

Bagpipes, Marine League guard part of Adventist Veteran’s honors

Veteran Bill Jamison on bagpipes and a contingent of Kings County Marine Corps League members will be featured in the Veteran’s Day celebration of the Lemoore Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. Chaplain Raynard Allen, D MIN, of Naval Air Station Lemoore, will add a veteran's...
LEMOORE, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare Co.’s four-year university bond on a knife edge of passage

Tulare County’s bond measure that would benefit College of the Sequoias faces a razor-thin margin as ballots continue to come in. Measure C would allow College of the Sequoias to issue bonds totalling $95 million, which would help the school grow its partnerships with four-year universities such as Fresno State and offer four-year programs to local students in Visalia.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The middle ages are coming to Fresno at the Kearney Renaissance Faire

The Kearney Renaissance Faire is happening on Nov. 12 and 13 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Kearney Park. The fair is celebrating Yule Season with the traditions of Tudor England, vendors, food, and drinks like ale, mead, and whiskey. There will be two stages with world-class entertainment. Visit...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Midterms 2022 local results: Todd Oto finds his way back to VUSD

TULARE COUNTY – Though election day has passed and votes are still being counted, the most recent election night reports give parents a glimpse of who will sit on the school boards. Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) is the largest in Tulare County, and was the most contested local...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Get perfect teeth in half the time for half the price

Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) –  An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

American Legion window shines again | Sunny Frazier

Marine veteran Julie Edwards opened the December issue of the American Legion Magazine and discovered an article submitted by Post 64 in Indianapolis claiming their 74 year-old stained-glass window of the Legion emblem was the oldest in the country. Edwards, Adjutant for Post 3, Hanford, knew they were wrong. The stained-glass window at the top of the Veterans Memorial Building in Courthouse Park was 94 years old. To correct the error, Edwards immediately sent the information to the magazine, which printed a retraction.
HANFORD, CA
clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson

John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
CLOVIS, CA

