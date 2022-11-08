ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Suburban Times

Letter: “Are You Coming Grandpa?”

She wanted me to see, to take her little hand – or not, as currently they were stuffed in her pockets – but to be there, to stand on the porch in the sunshine with her, maybe go for a walk together. For a moment, the sun was...
Letter: Turning The Page

The Book of Judges in biblical history is a long period of time in which the nation of Israel would repeatedly need deliverance, albeit temporary. The Book of Ruth in stark contrast to the scenes of so much strife that characterize the preceding pages, is one of great love and devotion.

