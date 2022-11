Big X soccer all-conference picks revealed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The Big 10 Conference also announced its postseason honors over the weekend.

Fairmont Senior center back Nate Flower is the boys conference player of the year after leading the Polar Bears to the state tournament.

Robert C. Byrd’s Chris Meighen is the league’s coach of the year after the Flying Eagles finished with a record of 14-4-2 with a sectional final appearance.

For the girls, Braylyn Sparks of Philip Barbour is the player of the year while Colts’ gaffer Blake Williams is coach of the year earning a second consecutive appearance in the Class AA/A state championship game.

Boys’ All-Conference teams:

1st Team

Kaelen Armstrong – Midfielder – Fairmont Senior

Nate Flower – Defender – Fairmont Senior

Caleb Young – Defender – Fairmont Senior

Grant Broadhurst – Forward – Fairmont Senior

Charles Hawkins – Defender – Robert C. Byrd

Kaden Meighan – Defender – Robert C. Byrd

Brayden Thomason – Forward – Robert C. Byrd

Levi Crayton – Goalkeeper – Bridgeport

Will Madden – Midfielder – Bridgeport

Spencer Copeland – Midfielder – Grafton

Layne England – Forward – Grafton

Landen Hulley – Midfielder – Grafton

Josh Gregory – Defender – Buckhannon-Upshur

Dalton Auvil – Goalkeeper – Buckhannon-Upshur

Evan Parr – Midfielder – East Fairmont

Max Jackson – Forward – Elkins

2nd Team

Trevin Price – Goalkeeper – Fairmont Senior

Anthony Corsini – Midfielder – Robert C. Byrd

John Dumas – Forward – Bridgeport

Colton Sanders – Midfielder – Grafton

Leon Racines Cuevas – Forward – Lewis County

Aymeric Gryompre – Midfielder – Lewis County

Jared Flanigan – Defender – Lewis County

Joey Aman – Midfielder – Lewis County

Christian Dowell – Midfielder – Buckhannon-Upshur

Braydon Christopher – Forward – East Fairmont

Jake Davies – Forward – Philip Barbour

Connely Sparks – Midfielder – Philip Barbour

Cordell Ayers – Midfielder – Preston

Gavin Heaney – Midfielder – Preston

Ty Williams – Goalkeeper – Lincoln

Trevor Williams – Midfielder – Lincoln

Girls’ All-Conference Teams:

1st Team

Braylyn Sparks – Midfielder – Philip Barbour

Arrington Sparks – Forward – Philip Barbour

Darcy Knight – Defender – Philip Barbour

Layna Grassi – Midfielder – Philip Barbour

Addy Cogar – Forward – Elkins

Gabby Reep – Forward – Bridgeport

Kylie Bender – Defender – Bridgeport

Kierstyn Maxey – Midfielder – East Fairmont

Carlie Ice – Defender – East Fairmont

Chloe Cale – Forward – Buckhannon-Upshur

Adaline Cinalli – Midfielder – Fairmont Senior

Kate Gribben – Midfielder – Fairmont Senior

Delaney Haller – Goalkeeper – Lincoln

Alyssa Dunn – Defender – Robert C. Byrd

Olivia Lowther – Midfielder – Robert C. Byrd

Hadley Horne – Forward – Grafton

2nd Team

Alexia Price – Forward – Elkins

Laney Fletcher – Defender – Elkins

Gracelin Conley – Goalkeeper – Elkins

Anna Hutchinson – Midfielder – Bridgeport

Elisa Dinaldo – Midfielder – Bridgeport

Maddie Lott – Forward – East Fairmont

Leah Paugh – Midfielder – East Fairmont

Ava Hollen – Forward – Buckhannon-Upshur

Allison Andrew – Defender – Buckhannon-Upshur

Maura Stark – Defender – Fairmont Senior

Kayla Moore – Goalkeeper – North Marion

Lillyan Toth – Midfielder – Lincoln

Payton Riley – Forward – Lincoln

Kierston Posey – Midfielder – Lincoln

Emma Elliot – Midfielder – Liberty

Kadence Whitehair – Goalkeeper – Preston

