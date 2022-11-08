ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3

EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
Key races cause voter registration increase in RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 155,000 people in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have already cast their vote for the 2022 midterm election, although early voting numbers are lower than in 2020. The stake is high in the 2022 midterm election. There are many key races like governor and...
Rural residents would get curbside garbage pickups under Hidalgo County plan

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burning trash in rural Hidalgo County could become unnecessary as elected officials propose creating weekly, curbside garbage collections. The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court wants to hear from the public about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program, which would bring collection services to residents living in rural and unincorporated areas […]
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat

Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas

The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
Cameron County midterm election unofficial results

Cameron County has released unofficial results for county, state and federal midterm elections, including the races for Texas governor, attorney general and county judge. The county had 227,750 registered voters, 51,862 or 22.7% of whom cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 early voting period in Cameron County, according to the county’s Elections Department website.
First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 271 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 271 cases of COVID-19. A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Mission died as a result of the virus. One woman was not vaccinated and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9.
Several Valley school districts closed due to Election Day

Students in several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley were given a free day Tuesday due to their campuses being used as an Election Day polling location. Districts such as the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the Mercedes Independent School District made the decision to close on Election Day at the start of the school year.
Several RGV school districts announce closures for Election Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8. In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said […]
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces toy drive

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8. According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15. All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3.   “Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us […]
