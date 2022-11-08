Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Hidalgo County holding public hearings on proposed county-wide trash collection service
The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court is seeking feedback through four public hearings about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program targeting residents living in unincorporated areas of Hidalgo County. The first hearing was held Wednesday in Weslaco for residents of Hidalgo County Precinct 1. Hidalgo County Precinct 1...
KRGV
Democrat Richard Cortez keeps Hidalgo County judge seat, unofficial election results show
Voters reelected Richard Cortez to serve a second term as Hidalgo County judge, according to unofficial results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department. Cortez, a Democrat, received 86,704 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores, who received 50,550 votes. Cortez previously said his background in accounting and public service is needed...
megadoctornews.com
Hidalgo County Emergency Operations Drops To Level 3
EDINBURG – As the number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths continue to fall, Hidalgo County officials have decided to decrease its emergency operational status to a Level 3, down from a Level 2, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department announced Friday. A Level 3 status indicates...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Key races cause voter registration increase in RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 155,000 people in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties have already cast their vote for the 2022 midterm election, although early voting numbers are lower than in 2020. The stake is high in the 2022 midterm election. There are many key races like governor and...
Rural residents would get curbside garbage pickups under Hidalgo County plan
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Burning trash in rural Hidalgo County could become unnecessary as elected officials propose creating weekly, curbside garbage collections. The Hidalgo County Commissioners Court wants to hear from the public about a proposal to develop a countywide trash collection program, which would bring collection services to residents living in rural and unincorporated areas […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators executed an arrest warrant for Usbaldo Garza Jr. on Monday. According to a social post from Sheriff Eric Garza, investigators along with Harlingen Police Department and investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office executed the warrant at a home near an elementary school in Harlingen. Investigators […]
kurv.com
Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat
Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
Palacios rises as victor in Hidalgo County DA race
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios finished Election Day as the clear winner in the battle to helm the county’s prosecutorial office. Former Edinburg Judge Toribio “Terry” Palacios ran as the Democratic candidate in the Hidalgo County Criminal District Attorney race, besting his Republican challenger Juan Tijerina. The […]
‘Red Wave’ Makes Modest Splash in South Texas
The GOP took just one of three Congressional seats ranging from Brownsville to Laredo, and short-lived incumbent Mayra Flores has been sent packing. Out of three key Congressional races, the GOP notched one victory—in the district where they concentrated their gerrymandering energies back in 2021, creating a seat that Trump would have carried by 3 points the year prior. On Tuesday, second-time GOP hopeful Monica De La Cruz defeated Democrat Michelle Vallejo by 9 points in the race to represent the McAllen-based Congressional District 15. De La Cruz kept a laserlike focus on border security in her campaign and significantly outraised her opponent. Vallejo, a progressive who was backed by Senator Bernie Sanders, was given short shrift by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the election’s final days. Far South Texas has long been one-party Democratic territory: De La Cruz will now likely be the second Republican to represent Texas’ Rio Grande Valley since Reconstruction.
utrgvrider.com
Cameron County midterm election unofficial results
Cameron County has released unofficial results for county, state and federal midterm elections, including the races for Texas governor, attorney general and county judge. The county had 227,750 registered voters, 51,862 or 22.7% of whom cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 early voting period in Cameron County, according to the county’s Elections Department website.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Education, gun control, and corruption drove Valley voters to the polls
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 155,000 people in Cameron and Hidalgo County have already cast their vote in the 2022 midterm election. Hundreds made their way to the polls today for once last chance to make their voice heard, these are the issues that are most important to them.
First responders conduct disaster drill at McAllen airport
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen International Airport performed a disaster drill simulation exercise Tuesday morning to be prepared in the event of an actual aviation disaster. The exercise was issued to make sure responsible parties could promptly respond to their duties, facilitate a response and short-term recovery to achieve long-term success, a release from […]
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Who voted: A graphic look at Tuesday’s election turnout in the United States
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The day after a major election comes with pundits and politicians alike trying to make sense of the American voter. An election with all of its surprises can raise the question: Who really turned out to vote? If you love digging deeper into the demographics, the Associated Press provided an Election […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 271 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 271 cases of COVID-19. A woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Mission died as a result of the virus. One woman was not vaccinated and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 8 through Nov. 9.
KRGV
5 On Your Side: McAllen man disputing hundreds of dollars in medical bills
A McAllen man is disputing nearly $700 in unwanted medical bills for services he refused. Gerry Chua said he bruised his knee in November 2021 after he was hit by a driver while on his bike near the intersection of 10th Street and Trenton Road. Chua said he told EMS...
KRGV
Several Valley school districts closed due to Election Day
Students in several school districts in the Rio Grande Valley were given a free day Tuesday due to their campuses being used as an Election Day polling location. Districts such as the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and the Mercedes Independent School District made the decision to close on Election Day at the start of the school year.
Several RGV school districts announce closures for Election Day
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several Rio Grande Valley school districts have announced closures for the November election. The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District, the Brownsville Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District announced there will be no classes for students Tuesday, Nov. 8. In a letter to parents, Harlingen CISD said […]
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 announces toy drive
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 will hold its annual toy drive that begins on Nov. 8. According to Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal collection of new unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 15. All toys collected will be distributed to children throughout Precinct 3. “Our second annual Christmas Toy Drive allows us […]
Comments / 0