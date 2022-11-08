ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVHSSCA releases girls’ soccer all-state selections

By Daniel Woods
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state selections following the conclusion of the state championships on Saturday and included numerous north central West Virginia athletes.

Class AA/A Girls

First Team:

  • Arrington Sparks – Philip Barbour
  • Braylyn Sparks – Philip Barbour
  • Darcy Knight – Philip Barbour
  • Carlie Ice – East Fairmont
  • Kierstyn Maxey – East Fairmont
  • Adaline Cinalli – Fairmont Senior
  • Olivia Lowther – Robert C. Byrd

Second Team:

  • Maddie Lott – East Fairmont
  • Kate Gribben – Fairmont Senior
  • Alyssa Dunn – Robert C. Byrd
  • Addy Coagar – Elkins
  • Alexa Price – Elkins

Honorable Mention:

  • Tillie Cinalli – Fairmont Senior
  • Carleigh Curotz – Robert C. Byrd
  • Hadley Horne – Grafton
  • Leah Paugh – East Fairmont
  • Addie Tucker – Grafton
  • Chloe Ashby – Robert C. Byrd
  • Gabby Conaway – North Marion
  • Laney Fletcher – Elkins
  • Maura Stark – Fairmont Senior
  • Elizabeth Uhl – Grafton
  • Gracelin Corley – Elkins
  • Bianca Jamen – Lewis County

Class AAA Girls

First Team:

  • Gracie Brown – Morgantown
  • Georgia Blake – Morgantown
  • Madysen Scheller – Morgantown
  • Kylie Bender – Bridgeport
  • Samantha Rechter – University

Second Team:

  • Ashleigh Weaver – Morgantown
  • Gabby Reep – Bridgeport
  • Anna Hutchinson – Bridgeport
  • Montana Johanssen – University
  • Kadence Whitehair – Preston

Honorable Mention:

  • Chloe Cale – Buckhannon-Upshur
  • Emily Carpenter – Morgantown
  • Elisa Dinaldo – Bridgeport
  • Sierra Davis – Preston
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WBOY 12 News

WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

