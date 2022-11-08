WVHSSCA releases girls’ soccer all-state selections
CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state selections following the conclusion of the state championships on Saturday and included numerous north central West Virginia athletes.
Class AA/A Girls
First Team:
- Arrington Sparks – Philip Barbour
- Braylyn Sparks – Philip Barbour
- Darcy Knight – Philip Barbour
- Carlie Ice – East Fairmont
- Kierstyn Maxey – East Fairmont
- Adaline Cinalli – Fairmont Senior
- Olivia Lowther – Robert C. Byrd
Second Team:
- Maddie Lott – East Fairmont
- Kate Gribben – Fairmont Senior
- Alyssa Dunn – Robert C. Byrd
- Addy Coagar – Elkins
- Alexa Price – Elkins
Honorable Mention:
- Tillie Cinalli – Fairmont Senior
- Carleigh Curotz – Robert C. Byrd
- Hadley Horne – Grafton
- Leah Paugh – East Fairmont
- Addie Tucker – Grafton
- Chloe Ashby – Robert C. Byrd
- Gabby Conaway – North Marion
- Laney Fletcher – Elkins
- Maura Stark – Fairmont Senior
- Elizabeth Uhl – Grafton
- Gracelin Corley – Elkins
- Bianca Jamen – Lewis County
Class AAA Girls
First Team:
- Gracie Brown – Morgantown
- Georgia Blake – Morgantown
- Madysen Scheller – Morgantown
- Kylie Bender – Bridgeport
- Samantha Rechter – University
Second Team:
- Ashleigh Weaver – Morgantown
- Gabby Reep – Bridgeport
- Anna Hutchinson – Bridgeport
- Montana Johanssen – University
- Kadence Whitehair – Preston
Honorable Mention:
- Chloe Cale – Buckhannon-Upshur
- Emily Carpenter – Morgantown
- Elisa Dinaldo – Bridgeport
- Sierra Davis – Preston
