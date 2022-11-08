ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVHSSCA releases boys’ soccer all-state selections

By Daniel Woods
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state selections following the conclusion of the state championships on Saturday and included numerous north central West Virginia athletes.

Class AA/A Boys

First Team:

  • Kaelen Armstrong – Fairmont Senior
  • Nate Flower – Fairmont Senior
  • Caleb Young – Fairmont Senior
  • Kyle Knight – Trinity Christian
  • Ben Lohmann – Trinity Christian
  • Brayden Thomason – Robert C. Byrd
  • Spencer Copeland – Grafton

Second Team:

  • Grant Broadhurst – Fairmont Senior
  • Carter Hartsock – Trinity Christian
  • Layne England – Grafton
  • Landen Hulley – Grafton
  • Max Jackson – Elkins
  • Evan Parr – East Fairmont
  • Charles Hawkins – Robert C. Byrd
  • Kaden Meighen – Robert C. Byrd

Honorable Mentions:

  • Braydon Christopher – East Fairmont
  • Jake Davies – Philip Barbour
  • Tanner Griffith – Lewis County
  • Carmelo Kniska – Trinity Christian
  • Joey Aman – Lewis County
  • Carson Bennett – Robert C. Byrd
  • Aymeric Grymonpre – Lewis County
  • Connely Sparks – Philip Barbour
  • Jared Flanigan – Lewis County
  • Isaiah Sigley – Elkins
  • Ty Williams – Lincoln

Class AAA Boys

First Team:

N/A

Second Team:

  • Josh Gregory – Buckhannon-Upshur
  • Dalton Auvil – Buckhannon-Upshur
  • James Percifield – Morgantown

Honorable Mentions:

  • Riley Brabson – Morgantown
  • Cordell Ayers – Preston
  • Stefan DeMoss – University
  • Will Madden – Bridgeport
  • Ezrieke Hirschfield – University
  • Samuel Pacyna – Morgantown
  • Levi Crayton – Bridgeport
  • Connor Montgomery – University
