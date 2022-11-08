WVHSSCA releases boys’ soccer all-state selections
CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its all-state selections following the conclusion of the state championships on Saturday and included numerous north central West Virginia athletes.
Class AA/A Boys
First Team:
- Kaelen Armstrong – Fairmont Senior
- Nate Flower – Fairmont Senior
- Caleb Young – Fairmont Senior
- Kyle Knight – Trinity Christian
- Ben Lohmann – Trinity Christian
- Brayden Thomason – Robert C. Byrd
- Spencer Copeland – Grafton
Second Team:
- Grant Broadhurst – Fairmont Senior
- Carter Hartsock – Trinity Christian
- Layne England – Grafton
- Landen Hulley – Grafton
- Max Jackson – Elkins
- Evan Parr – East Fairmont
- Charles Hawkins – Robert C. Byrd
- Kaden Meighen – Robert C. Byrd
Honorable Mentions:
- Braydon Christopher – East Fairmont
- Jake Davies – Philip Barbour
- Tanner Griffith – Lewis County
- Carmelo Kniska – Trinity Christian
- Joey Aman – Lewis County
- Carson Bennett – Robert C. Byrd
- Aymeric Grymonpre – Lewis County
- Connely Sparks – Philip Barbour
- Jared Flanigan – Lewis County
- Isaiah Sigley – Elkins
- Ty Williams – Lincoln
Class AAA Boys
First Team:
N/A
Second Team:
- Josh Gregory – Buckhannon-Upshur
- Dalton Auvil – Buckhannon-Upshur
- James Percifield – Morgantown
Honorable Mentions:
- Riley Brabson – Morgantown
- Cordell Ayers – Preston
- Stefan DeMoss – University
- Will Madden – Bridgeport
- Ezrieke Hirschfield – University
- Samuel Pacyna – Morgantown
- Levi Crayton – Bridgeport
- Connor Montgomery – University
