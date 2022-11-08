ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVSSAC volleyball tournament field set

By Daniel Woods
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va – The West Virginia state high school volleyball tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, and the seeds for the tournament were finalized on Sunday.

AAA

In Class AAA, Morgantown is the #2 seed behind defending state champions Musselman.

The Mohigans will face #7 Spring Valley on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Bridgeport is the #5 seed and earns a matchup with #4 Woodrow Wilson to open the tournament at 8:30 a.m. on the same day.

AA

For Class AA, Philip Barbour is the top-ranked local team with the #2 seed.

The Colts square off with #7 Winfield at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Liberty heads to Charleston as the #6 seed and takes on #3 Oak Glen 30 minutes following the conclusion of the Philip Barbour match.

A

In Class A, Ritchie County is seeded third and gets sixth-rated James Monroe in the opening round.

That match will begin 30 minutes after the 1:30 contest between #2 Buffalo and #7 Pendleton County ends.

