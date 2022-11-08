ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A Las Vegas elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student.

Details of the assault aren’t known, with Metro Police only saying it occurred at a downtown elementary school. 52-year-old Walker Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.

Detectives urge anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson, or has information about this crime, to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 37

danny16
3d ago

Disgusting human. Glad he was caught, now don’t give him the opportunity to do it again.👍🏻

702girl
3d ago

He looks sick and scary!! These are the kind of predators ccsd hires!! The decent applicants are overlooked!! Sad!! I hope he never gets out if prison!!

Donna Ramires
2d ago

you know what's sad we got the worst school district in all the state 52 States and now look with their hiring I don't know how you investigate these people but I hope you throw the book at him you should never be able to teach again or be around children

