Teacher arrested for inappropriately touching student

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A Las Vegas elementary school teacher was arrested over the weekend, charged with inappropriately touching a young student.

Details of the assault aren’t known, with Metro Police only saying it occurred at a downtown elementary school. 52-year-old Walker Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of sexual assault against a child less than 14, and kidnapping of a minor.

Detectives urge anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson, or has information about this crime, to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.