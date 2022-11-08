ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Assisted-living employee charged with stealing from residents

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metro Police say that they’ve arrested a woman and charged her with stealing from residents of an assisted living facility where she worked.

Investigators say that 41-year-old Tami Friend stole personal information from the residents, and used it for personal purchases.

During the investigation, detectives located personal identifying information of additional elderly victims. Friend was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on three counts of obtain/use another person’s identification-harm/unlawful purpose, exploit old/vulnerable person and theft $5,000-$25,000.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of Friend to contact Metro’s Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

Las Vegas, NV
