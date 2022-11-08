ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Lith ignites Louisville to 87-68 win over Cincinnati in season opener

By Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
No. 7 Louisville’s first game of the season against Cincinnati on Monday had its usual first-game blunders and high points.

The Cardinals started out hot, including a strong performance from Hailey Van Lith to start her junior campaign, but there were some lulls throughout the game. Still, the squad showed a variety of scorers to pocket an 87-68 win over the Bearcats at the Yum Center.

Another set of stars?:Jeff Walz at it again: How Louisville women's basketball used transfer portal to reload

In total, Louisville played 11 of its 15 rostered players. Redshirt freshman Alexia Mobley is out with a foot injury and true freshman Imani Lester wasn’t dressed. Of those who hit the court, 10 scored.

“I think it's gonna be really important for us," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said of the team’s depth. “A lot of people worked on their games in the offseason and now it's time to find out: can they translate all the work they've done into games? And, for the most part, I was pleased.”

After going up 24-7 late in the first quarter, the Cardinals were able to send in a second team of Mykasa Robinson, Utah Valley State transfer Josie Williams, Norika Konno and Payton Verhulst. The four played with starter Chrislyn Carr for part of the second quarter then Van Lith to end the half.

Aside from a plethora of scorers, the Cardinals boasted a strong defense and forced Cincinnati into 24 turnovers and used that to score 28 points.

Preseason notes:From newcomers to a better ACC, 5 takeaways from Louisville women's basketball's media day

'What do you want to do?':How a simple question changed Louisville's Hailey Van Lith's approach to basketball, brand

Here are three key numbers from the Cardinals' season-opening triumph:

28 – Van Lith opened the season with 28 points, six points shy of her career-high 34. Her first points came on a drive to the basket for a layup at the 5:24 mark of the first quarter then hit a long jumper less than a minute later to send the Cardinals up 14-7. When the lulls did occur for U of L, the guard provided a spark. After the Bearcats narrowed the deficit to 52-44, Van Lith’s bounce pass to Liz Dixon put the Cardinals back up by 10. The Washington native then rattled off six straight points to put Louisville up, 60-44.

3 – The Cardinals had three double-digit scorers in the 2022-23 home opener, which included Van Lith, Morgan Jones (14) and Dixon (12). With the team needing to fill the vacant spot left by Emily Engstler, now with the Indiana Fever, Dixon looked poised to take that next step as a threat in the post. Meanwhile, Jones started in her debut with Louisville and did most of her work on the free throw line, going 9-for-13.

“She sure does look good in red and white. Can I get an amen?” Robinson said of Jones. "Morgan's just a game changer: her pace, her mentality. She had 13 free throws. That's hard to do playing against anybody … Morgan is going to bring a different intensity to us and a different type of personality.”

Title minded:Louisville women's basketball is expected to win the ACC crown. 5 games U of L has to win

15 – After starting 6-0, Louisville ended the first quarter on a 15-3 run to create a large lead that it would maintain for the rest of the game. Van Lith got things started with back-to-back buckets and had six points during the run for the 24-10 advantage. She added an assist on a 3-pointer from Jones. Cincinnati later threatened and narrowed the Cardinals’ lead to single digits to start the third quarter, but another 8-0 run from Louisville denied the Bearcats from getting any closer.

Louisville (1-0) hosts IUPUI at 7 p.m. Thursday at Yum Center before traveling to Nashville to face Belmont on Sunday.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @Alexis_Cubit.

