Democrats focused on the wrong topics for the midterm election

Doug Heye, 97.1 Political Insider & former RNC spokesman joins Mark Reardon to discuss his midterm outlook, and why the Dems have been focused on the wrong ideas this election season.

“They're still trying to get their core base out. So what are their messaging issues essentially right to democracy? And there's some legitimacy there with certain, you know, secretary of State candidates, perhaps Arizona is a good example and abortion? Okay, that motivates your base, but there's a broad swath that is not part of the democratic base and maybe they're democrats or like you're not listening to what's important to me. And so when Biden gave his speech the other night, which is just a few blocks from me, he essentially said to voters, let me tell you what you should be concerned about as opposed to let's talk about what you are concerned about,” shared Heye.

Later he continued, “Obviously we'll see how quickly trump decides to do things. Look he's tried to make himself an issue in the closing days of a campaign that has had nothing to do with him. And that's been good for republicans that it's not had much to do with him.”

