ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Democrats focused on the wrong topics for the midterm election

By The Mark Reardon Show, Mark Reardon
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ot6TC_0j2LVafP00

Doug Heye, 97.1 Political Insider & former RNC spokesman joins Mark Reardon to discuss his midterm outlook, and why the Dems have been focused on the wrong ideas this election season.

“They're still trying to get their core base out. So what are their messaging issues essentially right to democracy? And there's some legitimacy there with certain, you know, secretary of State candidates, perhaps Arizona is a good example and abortion? Okay, that motivates your base, but there's a broad swath that is not part of the democratic base and maybe they're democrats or like you're not listening to what's important to me. And so when Biden gave his speech the other night, which is just a few blocks from me, he essentially said to voters, let me tell you what you should be concerned about as opposed to let's talk about what you are concerned about,” shared Heye.

Later he continued, “Obviously we'll see how quickly trump decides to do things. Look he's tried to make himself an issue in the closing days of a campaign that has had nothing to do with him. And that's been good for republicans that it's not had much to do with him.”

Listen to more from 97.1 FM Talk:

And Download the Audacy app to listen to 97.1 FM Talk

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Former GOP chair Michael Steele: Democrats are "inept," media are "hypocrites and liars"

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele wants Democrats to know that the 2022 election will deliver lots of surprises — including some Democrats may actually like. Where's he coming from, given that so much of the corporate media can't stop (gleefully) telling us about the impending "red wave"? As Steele explained in our "Salon Talks" conversation, "Republicans are flooding the zone with a lot of bad polling," creating a false sense of where this election is heading. In fact, Steele said he "believes the political landscape favors Democrats in the key races."
WISCONSIN STATE
Connecticut Public

The House and Senate have not yet flipped but a Republican-controlled House is likely

Maybe one big feature of the election results so far is what has not changed, even though it seemed possible that it might. Kathy Hochul will remain governor of New York state, for example, despite a stiff challenge. Kevin Stitt will remain governor of Oklahoma despite an unusually tough challenge from the Democratic side. Troy (ph) Evers will remain - Trey (ph) Evers will remain the governor of Wisconsin - Tony Evers. There we go. Tony Evers will remain governor of Wisconsin despite a challenge there. The House and Senate yet could flip from Democratic to Republican control, but that has not yet happened. We're waiting on the results of some races, and both seem unusually close at this time.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
VIRGINIA STATE
Vice

This Guy Just Threw the Senate Election Into Chaos From His Basement

ATLANTA - Chase Oliver seems pretty chill for a guy who may have just thrown the entire U.S. Senate election into chaos for a month. The 37-year-old Libertarian Party candidate ran his campaign from his basement in the suburbs of Atlanta, in a headquarters bedecked with signed Star Trek actor portraits, Harry Potter memorabilia, and a gay pride flag decorated with a pot leaf above a rowing machine. In his spare time, he’s a science fiction and fantasy enthusiast, who named one of his three cats after the infamous Game of Thrones command for destructive dragon fire: “Dracarys.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Cop27: Nancy Pelosi says ‘you have to throw a punch for the children’ amid climate crisis

Nancy Pelosi has suggested those in power must “throw a punch for the children” amid the climate crisis.The US House speaker joined a discussion on how America and its allies can bolster climate action and change the trajectory of global warming at Cop27 on Thursday (10 November).“When you’re in the arena, you are no longer a spectator,” Ms Pelosi said, quoting Theodore Roosevelt.“I’ll take it to the next step, when you’re in the arena, you have to take a punch... You also have to be ready to throw a punch for the children.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World’s largest carbon-sucking factory starts operation in Iceland‘The climate crisis is a reality’: Africa’s summer of extremesAgainst the odds: The fight to save sea turtles in Ras Baridi
Daily Beast

Voters Think Democrats Have Their Own ‘Extremism’ Problem

If Democrats lose big on Tuesday, as it appears they might, it will be time to ask some serious questions, including: How is it possible that they lost to a political party as weird and conspiratorial as today’s version of the GOP?. Some of this can simply be dismissed...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia’s …. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Former employees speak out at AG...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Kathy Hochul becomes 1st woman elected NY governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump who ran a campaign focused on fear of violent crime. “Tonight you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters Tuesday night. “I have felt a weight on my shoulders to make sure that every little girl and all the women of the state who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn, to know that a woman could be elected in her own right and successfully govern a state as rough and tumble as New York.”
NEW YORK STATE
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy