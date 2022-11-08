Bodycam: Police officers save 1-month-old baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo . — KCMO Police Officers saved a baby’s life last week.

Thursday, November 3, 2022 Ofc Richard DuChaine and his partner, Ofc Charles Owen, responded to a call for a 1-month-old girl who wasn’t breathing.

Arriving before EMS, they sprinted into the house, where the father handed the baby over to DuChaine — as seen on bodycam video released.

DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts. Thankfully, the baby started breathing again. DuChaine turned the baby on her side, and Officer Owen checked for obstructions.

Later, the officers visited her in the hospital, see the photo included courtesy KCMO Police Dept.

| “ Officer DuChaine and Officer Owen, thank you for your continued service to Kansas City .” — KCPD

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover important stories that matter to you and your family. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Tweets by JoplinNewsFirst

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.