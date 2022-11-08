ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bodycam: Police officers save 1-month-old baby

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo . — KCMO Police Officers saved a baby’s life last week.

Thursday, November 3, 2022 Ofc Richard DuChaine and his partner, Ofc Charles Owen, responded to a call for a 1-month-old girl who wasn’t breathing.

Arriving before EMS, they sprinted into the house, where the father handed the baby over to DuChaine — as seen on bodycam video released.

DuChaine began infant chest compressions followed by back thrusts. Thankfully, the baby started breathing again. DuChaine turned the baby on her side, and Officer Owen checked for obstructions.

Later, the officers visited her in the hospital, see the photo included courtesy KCMO Police Dept.

| “ Officer DuChaine and Officer Owen, thank you for your continued service to Kansas City .” — KCPD

