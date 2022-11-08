Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
wvtm13.com
Birmingham addressing ride-sharing scooter parking issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The City of Birmingham is working with micro-mobility vendor VEO Ride to address parking issues with its popular battery-powered scooter service. With the pain of downtown parking, Rob Fulham says Birmingham's newest mode of micro-mobility is the way to go. "It's nice to be able to...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham opening warming station ahead of weekend cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is preparing for freezing weather this weekend by opening a warming station in downtown. Those needing warm shelter can come to the Jimmie Hale Mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Food, a shower trailer and flu shots will be provided.
wbrc.com
Online hiring event starts for West Alabama logistics company
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ARD Logistics needs more talented team members. It’s hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling positions in West Alabama. Management hopes the starting pay, benefits and signing bonuses up to $500 to attract the type of workers they’re looking for. The company is working with West Alabama Works to get people to apply online during a virtual hiring event happening right now.
wvtm13.com
Warming stations to open in Birmingham, Anniston this weekend
Temperatures are expected to drop near or below freezing this weekend, and warming stations will open to help people stay warm. According to a news release, the city of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission and open a warming station to the public Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD is warning of more car break-ins happening downtown
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is saying they are seeing a rise in car break-ins downtown. At least three vehicles were found in a downtown parking lot with windows smashed and one of the drivers is sharing her experience as a warning to others. “They broke into...
FEMA grant could help Birmingham eliminate excessive flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is working to alleviate some of the flooding concerns our communities have experienced over the last year. Birmingham city council members say this assistance is long overdue. The council members say approval for the mayor’s office to apply for grant funding is an important first step in helping […]
Flight from Atlanta to California diverted to Birmingham airport after ‘pressurization issues’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines Flight 1056 from Atlanta to Santa Ana, California was diverted to Birmingham Thursday afternoon after pressurization issues were reported on the plane, airport authorities have confirmed. The plane took off from Atlanta at 3:53 p.m. and landed in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m., flight records show. The plane was almost […]
wbrc.com
BWWB plans to restart collecting on overdue bills in January
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) plans to restart collections efforts on customers with overdue bills starting January 17, according to a presentation BWWB management will make to the full board Wednesday afternoon. General Manager Michael Johnson is scheduled to present his response to the audit conducted...
wbrc.com
Payroll software glitch causes employees to pay back the City of Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - In Hoover, a payroll software issue has now led to several Hoover Fire Department employees having to pay back the City of Hoover for being overpaid. Employees claim they made the city aware of this issue months ago, however, the City of Hoover said they received final word from the vendor confirming the programming error last week and notified the employees immediately.
wbrc.com
Hatt Hill BBQ in Parrish destroyed in fire
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - The Parrish community lost a staple restaurant in a fire early Wednesday morning. Hatt Hill BBQ was a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen around 2 a.m. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The restaurant had been...
Bham Now
10 amazing weekend events in The Magic City—Nov. 11-13
We spy cooler temperatures this weekend in The Magic City. It’s time to head outside and have fun at these events—from parades to delicious food—with your crew in Birmingham, November 11-13. Have news tips? Send to alert@bhamnow.com | Want to advertise? Send to hello@bhamnow.com. Get ready for...
CBS42.com
Tuscaloosa family injured in July crash reunited at home
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa mother is speaking out after she and her children were injured in a serious car accident in July. On July 13, Martin was driving her minivan with her four kids inside and struck a tractor-trailer as she got off at the Cottondale exit to merge onto Skyland Boulevard.
Birmingham’s 75th Veterans Day Parade coming Friday: Route, schedule, what to know
The nation’s oldest Veterans Day parade is gearing up for its 75th year in downtown Birmingham with both a return to its roots and a new attraction. “Each year, we want to remember and honor our nation’s Veterans who have given so much of their lives — and some even life itself — and this year, we get to show our gratitude on a bigger scale,” said Mark Ryan, president of the National Veterans Day Foundation.
YMCA set to close downtown Birmingham location
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Board directors of the Greater Birmingham area YMCA announced Tuesday that the downtown location will be closing on December 31. In a statement, Dan Pile, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Birmingham, said the board is in the process of finding a new location for its downtown services and […]
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
wbrc.com
New medical clinic coming to Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
birminghamtimes.com
Mark Pettway’s Carefully Planned Steps to Become a Law Enforcement Leader
Mark Pettway who once said law enforcement wasn’t really his first choice for a career is now on his way to a second full term as Jefferson County Sheriff. On Tuesday, Pettway, a Democrat, received 52.09 percent, or 102,440 votes, to defeat Republican challenger and newcomer Jared Hudson, who received 47.84 percent, or 94,077, according to unofficial results.
wbrc.com
Major crash near 16th S Exit shuts down I-65 S
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy delays on I-65 S this morning after a major crash near Exit 262A, 16th St. All lanes are blocked at this time. Crews are on the scene. Please seek an alternate route. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
wbrc.com
BWW customers share water bill frustrations at public hearing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works held a public hearing Wednesday night and customers shared their frustrations with the Board. This happening before a vote is expected to be made on a proposed 3.9% rate increase. The hearing lasted for about an hour and a half. General Manager Michael...
Comments / 1