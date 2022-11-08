Read full article on original website
Related
Veterans Day 2022 deals and freebies
As a way to honor those who have served or are serving our country, business are offering U.S. veterans and active-duty military special discounts and freebies on Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, November 11 this year.
Bakersfield Californian
THE DISH: Boots on ground for Veterans Day deals
It's that time again to honor those who have served their country by serving them a free or discounted meal. A number of restaurants will recognize Veterans Day on Friday with special offers. Along with local specials, this list contains offers compiled by The Military Wallet, which is a personal finance website for military, veterans and their families.
The Difference Between Memorial Day and Veteran's Day, Explained
Throughout the year, there are dozens of patriotic holidays designed to honor those who have served the United States armed forces. However, with many of the holidays having similar names, it's easy to see how they could be confused for one another. One example of many is Memorial Day and Veterans Day, which often get mixed up.
Family accepts Purple Heart for late veteran Charles Shepherd, wounded in WWI
ST. PAUL, Minn. – On the eve of Veterans Day, a soldier is rightfully recognized for his service and sacrifice for our country.Army Private Charles Shepard was wounded in battle during World War I. He never received a Purple Heart, which recognizes service members wounded in combat.The family of the late Pvt. Charles Shepard finally received the honor, earned during his service to the country.Shepard was born in 1893 and was 23 when he enlisted in the Army. Four months later he was overseas, part of the MUSE Argon offensive in France, Company H, 317th Infantry of the 80th division."He...
Lima News
Chad Spencer: Reflections on youth and sacrifice on Veterans Day
By occupation, I am a high school history teacher and have a deep interest in our nation’s past and present. We are here today and gather in a solemn ceremony to recognize the fallen, those who have given their lives in military service to our nation. Veterans Day is...
Comments / 0