Suns update: Devin Booker 'wants to destroy you,' says Doc Rivers

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Doc Rivers loves everything Devin Booker brings to the game.

The 76ers head coach gave Booker props during Monday’s pregame as Phoenix begins its four-game road trip at Philadelphia.

“He has the ability to make shots,” Rivers said. “Tough shots. Made one the other night where I don’t know who was guarding him on Portland, but you’ve just got to run down court shaking your head. You guarded him perfect and he made it anyway — and he does that.”

Rivers continued by discussing Booker’s trash talking, which became a hot topic after the Suns All-Star and Warriors guard Klay Thompson exchanged words to the point Thompson received his first career ejection in 651 games.

“I just like his makeup,” Rivers said. “He gets a lot of flak sometimes for the trash talk stuff, but I don’t think he does it for any other reason that when the game starts, he’s mean. And he means it. He’s not a trash talker for show. He just talks because he wants to destroy you. I don’t know if that’s ‘it’ or whatever, but I love ‘it.’ So I’ll just say that.”

Payne ready to 'bring back' fun to Suns

Booker was bouncing up and down in front of a chill Cameron Payne before Monday’s game.

He’s excited his backup point guard is back.

So is Payne, who missed Phoenix’s last two games with a sore left foot.

“I’m happy, man,” Payne said. “I’m glad to be back playing. I hate missing games. I really hate missing games. I’m just glad to be back playing. Foot feels better. Just ready to get out there and help my team. Feels like we’ve been missing the fun part of the game. I’m here to bring it back.”

Who will start for Cam Johnson?

Suns coach Monty Williams knows injuries is part of the game, but he feels for Cam Johnson, who suffered a torn meniscus tear in his right knee in Friday’s loss to Portland.

“I just feel bad for him,” Williams said. “Obviously it’s a tough thing to happen. He’s trained so hard to get ready for this season. Certainly important to our team. Just a tough blow. It’s easy to say injuries are part of the game, but it’s an unfortunate part that you wish a guy like that wouldn't have to deal with or any player for that matter. We’re just hoping for a speedy recovery.”

The injury will require surgery. No timetable has been set yet on Johnson’s return.

Williams started Torrey Craig for a second straight game, but there’s no guarantees Craig will get the starting nod each game Johnson is out.

“You could see different guys start from night to night,” Williams said. “Torrey, Dario (Saric) D-Lee (Damion Lee), maybe even Jock (Landale) because of (Bismack Biyombo’s) ability to just sit over there for two or three quarters and come in and play. We’ll figure it out as we go along.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suns update: Devin Booker 'wants to destroy you,' says Doc Rivers

