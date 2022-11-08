Read full article on original website
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Austin, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cedar Ridge High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
Baylor Scott & White Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinic opens it's doors in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Baylor Scott & White hosts a ribbon cutting event for it's new sports therapy and rehabilitation clinic in south College Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The new clinic will offer physical therapy for sports-related and other general orthopedic injuries.
thewestsidegazette.com
University Of Texas Students Vote To Ban Ye’s Music At Sporting Events
Dallas resident Alexander Feinstein, 20, said he watched all the recent interviews in which celebrity Kanye West, now known as Ye, made anti-Semitic statements. The sophomore at the University of Texas at Austin thought something needed to be done. Feinstein, who is a university-wide representative in student government, introduced a resolution that would ban the use of Ye’s music at campus sporting events. It passed unanimously on Nov. 1.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best BBQ Joints in Austin
What Are The Best Barbecue Spots in Austin, Texas?. Franklin Barbecue is one of the most popular barbecue restaurants in Austin, Texas. Getting in line to eat here is a must! Try brisket, pulled pork, or other smoked meats. The line is often long, so be sure to plan accordingly. The meats are prepared to order and are incredibly tender and juicy. A full meal here includes sides of mashed potatoes, cornbread, and beans.
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
Austin ISD apologizes to teachers over late payroll, missing stipends
Weeks into the school year, the Austin Independent School District was still trying to recover from the record-high number of teachers who quit or retired the previous year. But amid hiring nearly one thousand new teachers, the school district missed an important deadline: payroll.
Study: Austin bakery serves up the best bread in Texas
"Garlic bread is my favorite food. I could honestly eat it for every meal." Us too Scott Pilgrim. Us too.
Beto O'Rourke makes third appearance at Texas A&M University ahead of election day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Beto O'Rourke has returned to Texas A&M University to speak to students at the Memorial Student Center on campus just one day before the midterm elections. The candidate for Texas Governor discussed his plans to unify the political parties on issues such as public school...
TAMU Memorial Student Center sees long voting lines and ballot scanner issues
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — From the time early voting started to the time polls closed, Brazos County saw over 59,000 people vote in the 2022 midterm elections. Trudy Hancock, the Elections Administrator for Brazos County, said that more than 30,000 people cast their ballots during the early voting period.
'Eater-tainment' venue to open at Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville
The Patio at Typhoon Texas' menu will include barbecue, burgers and chicken tenders. (Courtesy The Patio at Typhoon Texas) Pflugerville waterpark Typhoon Texas will open a dining and entertainment venue called The Patio at Typhoon Texas on Nov. 12. Located at 18500 SH 130 Service Road, Pflugerville, The Patio will overlook the Typhoon Texas waterpark and have a menu featuring barbecue, burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders. Events held at The Patio will include live music and movie nights. 512-782-2592. www.thepatioaustin.com.
