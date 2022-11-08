Effective: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Coastal flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. High surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions. There may also be large pieces debris in the surf which could injure you. Again, stay out of the water today! Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, additional beach erosion and coastal flooding will occur again around the time of high tide, which will occur between 915 and 945 AM. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning and High Surf Advisory, until 1 PM this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through 4 AM Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Coastal roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO