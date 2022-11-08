ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop

Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Continuing Coverage: Man shot & killed by RPSO deputy in Alexandria

Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
californiaexaminer.net

State Police Investigate Deputy’s Deadly Shooting

The death of a man shot by a deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon has prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway. The RPSO, the APD in Alexandria, and the LSP all sent several units to the location.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

3-vehicle crash closes Natchitoches highway

FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the International Paper Red River Mill, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash has closed state Highway 480. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. The injured people...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy