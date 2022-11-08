Read full article on original website
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
29-year-old Opelousas man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
An Opelousas man is dead after crashing into several trees in Avoyelles Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E.
KNOE TV8
Video shows Caldwell Parish deputies striking man during arrest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Monday Nov. 7, 2022, Caldwell Parish deputies pulled over Brandon S. Dean for expired tags, but the situation escalated when Dean told deputies he was going to leave. According to deputies, Dean put the keys into the ignition and put the vehicle in drive. A...
kalb.com
2 teenagers arrested in Alexandria armed robbery investigation
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two 15-year-olds were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Monday, Nov. 7, in Alexandria. At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery at a business at the intersection of Masonic Drive and Texas Avenue. In this case, two Black males wearing masks stole an undetermined amount of money.
kalb.com
APD asking for help finding shoplifting suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with numerous recent shoplifting incidents in both Alexandria and Pineville. Micah Collins, 30, of Alexandria, is currently wanted on charges of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, as well as theft under...
cenlanow.com
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
KTBS
Brother of high-ranking La. state trooper shot dead by Rapides deputy after traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. - A man shot dead by a sheriff's deputy in Rapides Parish after a traffic stop on Sunday was the brother of a high-ranking trooper within the criminal investigations arm of Louisiana State Police, the state agency says. Derrick J. Kittling, 45, died in Alexandria on Sunday...
Candlelight vigil held in memory of 15-year-old shot and killed in Opelousas
It was a senseless murder and now an unimaginable tragedy for the family and friends of 15-year-old Kentravion George
Brother of high ranking LSP Officer killed by Rapides Deputy
The man killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday is the brother of a high-ranking State Police commander. Derrick Kittling, shot during a confrontation with a Rapides deputy Sunday, was declared dead in Alexandria.
kalb.com
Pineville police urge parents to supervise children after increase in juvenile-related crimes
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Pineville Police Department, there has been an increase in juvenile-related crimes in the city. PPD said while the crimes are unrelated, the common factor is children and teens not being supervised. Some of these recent cases of juvenile-related crimes include vehicle burglaries, an...
kalb.com
Continuing Coverage: Man shot & killed by RPSO deputy in Alexandria
Howell, Pettway sign softball letter of intent with LSUE. The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Protest wraps for man shot and killed by RPSO deputy.
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
An Opelousas man perished in a crash Wednesday night in St. Landry Parish.
Melville Mayor killed in crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Port Barre. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 190 and LA 741
kalb.com
Man shot and killed by RPSO identified as Derrick Kittling
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The man shot and killed by an RPSO deputy Sunday afternoon has been identified as Derrick Kittling. KALB was able to confirm Kittling’s identity through national civil rights activist Norris Guillot Jr., who is working with Kittling’s family after his death. Louisiana State Police have not yet shared his identity.
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190
Unrestrained Louisiana Passenger Dies, Others Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on US 190. Louisiana – On November 8, 2022, soon after 11:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 at LA Highway 741. Velma D. Hendrix, 84, of Melville, Louisiana, died in the collision.
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Investigate Deputy’s Deadly Shooting
The death of a man shot by a deputy of the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in Alexandria on Sunday afternoon has prompted an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. The incident occurred close to the intersection of Seventh Street and Broadway. The RPSO, the APD in Alexandria, and the LSP all sent several units to the location.
KTBS
3-vehicle crash closes Natchitoches highway
FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the International Paper Red River Mill, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash has closed state Highway 480. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. The injured people...
kalb.com
Trial continued for man accused of killing baby, resolution may be reached
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The State and the defense have agreed to reschedule a trial date that was set for next week for a Pineville man charged with the murder of an infant, as they inch closer to possibly reaching a plea agreement. Charles Sneed, 21, is charged with...
kalb.com
Louisiana State Police investigating after RPSO deputy fatally shoots individual
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shot an individual Sunday afternoon in Alexandria. The incident happened near 7th Street and Broadway Avenue. Multiple units from RPSO, the Alexandria Police Department, and LSP responded to the scene. In a...
