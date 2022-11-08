3-year-old hit by vehicle in Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Arvin, the police chief said.
Arvin police said a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Arvin High School on Varsity Avenue just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to Kern Medical for treatment but his condition was not immediately known.Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County
Acting Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour told 17 News the driver who struck the 3-year-old stopped and was cooperating with investigators.
