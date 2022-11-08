Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Two seriously injured after crash in Morton County on I-94 Monday afternoon
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - State troopers say two people from Bismarck went to the hospital for serious injuries after a crash on icy roads Monday around 2:30 p.m. as the snow fell. It happened about five miles west of Mandan when a pickup crossed the median and hit a...
740thefan.com
Two seriously injured on icy, snow-covered I-94 crash near Mandan, ND
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Weather may have been a factor in a two-vehicle crash on I-94, five miles west of Mandan Monday afternoon around 2:30. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pickup traveling east on the interstate crossed the median and struck the rear wheels of a westbound semi.
KFYR-TV
More snow on the way
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – The snow is coming down quickly not only in the Capital City, but all over the state. Earlier Thursday morning I-29 was closed between Grand Forks and Fargo. I-94 is currently still open, but travel is not advised. Some in Bismarck are still traveling through town, which can be difficult.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Police respond to weather related accidents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 1.4″ of snow fell in the Bismarck area Monday and might have caught some drivers in summer driving mode. Bismarck Police say there were about 20 crash reports between Monday morning and early afternoon. As temperatures lower toward freezing, they remind everyone to be extra cautious as winter conditions reappear.
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
(KXNET) — The first winter storm of the season has shut down numerous offices and events. Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Keep in mind, if something is closed Thursday, November 10, it will likely also be closed on Friday, November 11. You can also check school plan […]
valleynewslive.com
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Public Works prepares for winter storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A large portion of the state will be blanketed with several inches of snow over the next couple of days. Preparations are well underway at Bismarck Public Works to tackle the storm. Snow is not the only thing rolling into the capital city right now. Snowplows...
No Bismarck Bubble This Time: Blizzard Warning For Parts Of ND
As much as we need the moisture, I suppose I shouldn't complain, but it looks like it's going to be a longggg winter. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Central North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties. This could be a very...
kxnet.com
When you can expect the snowstorm to end
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’re well into our first snowstorm and blizzard of the season. Many towns and cities have shut down or are planning to close up shop early. But when can you expect to move around normally again?. The brunt of the storm is already here....
1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota
As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
Easy FAST Way To Defrost Those Windshields In North Dakota
Lucky to have a garage, shop, or even a car starter; find yourself more thankful than anything. After last week's record-breaking 77 degrees in Bismarck, North Dakota; mother nature has reminded us all she is back in control and dropped us to downright frigid. So even if you are someone with a stored inside vehicle, bet there are a few family members that still might have to park on the curb or possibly the tractor has gotta be plugged in outside ready for feeding the critters. Frost becomes all our enemy.
KFYR-TV
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
kvrr.com
Comic With Sold Out Show Friday in Fargo Gets Stuck in Bismarck, Learns About “N.D. Nice”
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Comedian Bert Kreischer finds out all about North Dakota nice when his tour bus got stuck in the blizzard in Bismarck. “Hey Bismarck. If you got a snowplow I know you’re probably using it right now. We could use some help. We’re stuck outside Dan’s Supermarket,” Kreischer said on his Facebook stories.
KFYR-TV
Police claim man intended to sell hundreds of fentanyl pills in Bismarck/Mandan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington state man is in custody after Bismarck police claim he intended to sell large quantities of fentanyl pills. Evan Darden, 31, was booked into the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center last Thursday. Police say they found Darden in possession of 870 fentanyl pills and a source told police Darden picked up 2,000 fentanyl pills in Washington to be delivered in Bismarck/Mandan. According to court documents, Darden admitted to police he received multiple shipments of fentanyl pills to sell.
Times-Online
Two big Powerball prizes won in North Dakota
BISMARCK – North Dakota had a $50,000 winner and a $100,000 winner in the November 7 Powerball draw. Both winning tickets matched four of the five numbers drawn that day and the Powerball. The $100,000 winning ticket also included a Power Play. The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2.
A 20 Picture Introduction To This North Dakota “Shouse”.
There's a building trend across the country and right here in Bismarck/Mandan, that the creation of shop condos. That's building commercial space on the ground level with a living area up above. That way you can have your business downstairs and when it's time to go home you just head upstairs.
Give the gift of food and flowers this week in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.” Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck neighborhood makes annual donation to Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Family traditions are an important part of our holiday celebrations. Whether that’s trick-or-treating with cousins or going to grandma’s house for Thanksgiving, there’s probably something special attached to the holidays for us all. One Bismack family’s Halloween tradition is catching on and we...
BisMan Alcoholic-WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober And Lose
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. Do you know how you come across conversations by mistake sometimes? I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON $1.9 BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober? To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
